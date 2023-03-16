FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst possible rewards revealed

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is an exciting opportunity to potentially obtain some top-tier players for Ultimate Team squads. The challenge is unique because it removes some of the lower-rated items from the reward pool, increasing the likelihood of receiving a valuable player.

However, there is still a significant element of randomness to the reward, making it a gamble for those who choose to complete the SBC. Despite this, many players are eager to take the risk in the hopes of securing a valuable addition to their team.

The final reward heavily relies on luck. There is potential for players to profit greatly by completing the challenge, as some of the cards in the reward pool are more expensive to obtain through the FUT market. However, there is also a risk of ending up with cards that are significantly cheaper to purchase directly from the market.

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC's huge reward pool in FIFA 23 could lead to wild results

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC can be completed more than once, but there's a limit on the maximum number of tries. If a FIFA 23 player completes it with all the fodder from the market, it will cost about 530,000 coins.

The final cost can be reduced if players use fodder from their own collection.

Best possible rewards

Ronaldo

Ruud Gullit

Ronaldinho

Pele

Zinedine Zidane

Whether someone finds the World Cup or Prime Icon version of these cards, the rewards will be incredible. These cards are amazing performers in the FIFA 23 meta, and their supply in the FUT market tends to be quite low. Any of these cards will offer the best possible returns one could expect from their investment.

Worst possible rewards

Jerry Litmanen

Mikel Laudrup

Miroslav Klose

Christian Vieri

These cards don't work well in the current meta of FIFA 23. While each card has some great key stats, their weaknesses are quite evident. This makes players hesitant to use them in the game and results in low demand for them as well. Getting these cards from the market is a far better option, and players should hope to avoid them at all costs.

