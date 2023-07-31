FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC: Best player rewards possible

The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC has been an exciting addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and this new challenge has quickly become a fan favorite. Not only does this addition feature a guaranteed icon, but it also only includes cards that belong exclusively to attacking positions. Thanks to this SBC having an overall requirement of 92+ in terms of its rewards, some lesser-rated items from currently available promos have been removed from its pool.

That said, a few cards offered by this inclusion are amazing. This is partly due to how much they cost and how good their stats are in FIFA 23.

Best FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC rewards

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade



List of Icons (all versions):

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-icons-… pic.twitter.com/luOeb6ty5S 92+ Attacker Icon UpgradeList of Icons (all versions):

This 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC costs about 180,000 FUT Coins to complete when players get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. The challenge could be completed for less if one uses cards already available in their collection. As long as the market value of this challenge's rewards is more than what you spent to complete it, you will make a profit.

The best cards possible to obtain via this 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC have impressive market values and are very strong in FIFA 23's meta. This includes:

Ronaldo Trophy Titans

Pele Shapeshifters

Thierry Henry Shapeshifters

Garrincha Shapeshifters

Ronaldinho TOTY

All five of these cards cost an incredible amount of money if acquired directly from the market. A few of them, like Pele Shapeshifters and Ronaldinho TOTY, often go extinct on the FUT market. This makes them quite uncommon. Moreover, they're extremely rare to acquire from any pack, as the odds of getting them are quite low.

On top of that, gamers almost never sell these items, given how well they can perform. Their stats perfectly align with this title's meta, and it's no wonder they're the favorites of FIFA 23 fans.

Some honorable mentions in terms of the best players one could get via this SBC include Ruud Gullit's TOTY Icon card, which perfectly suits offensive formations due to its well-rounded stats. Puskas' FUT Birthday item also performs well in attacking positions, and he would be a great addition to your squad.

Most of the cards in this 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC's reward pool have good stats. However, their market values have dropped. Hence, it's best to complete the challenge only if players have enough surplus fodder.