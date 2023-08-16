FIFA 23 Angel Gomes Futties SBC - Cheapest solutions, costs, and more

The Angel Gomes Futties SBC is the latest unique challenge addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it comes in the fourth week of the popular promo. Futties has witnessed plenty of special cards, with a crux of them being released in packs. You'll need to rely on your luck or invest heavily in the market to grab some of them. Alternatively, you can obtain another promo item by completing tonight's challenge.

The first task will be to estimate the possible costs determined by the fodder you buy from the market. This will help you to decide whether you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to estimate the possible costs is by analyzing the Angel Gomes Futties SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Angel Gomes Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things pretty simple with the new challenge in FIFA 23, and there's only one task. The conditions are pretty straightforward and should be feasible even for beginners.

Task - Angel Gomes Futties SBC

# of players from England: Min 1

TOTS/TOTW player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Angel Gomes Futties SBC will cost about 80,000 FUT coins if you grab all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the completion cost using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. As tonight's SBC is available for the next six days (As of August 16), you can grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

This will earn you help with different packs that can be opened for more cards. Some of these items might be usable in the special challenge and bring down the final price. You can also use them in different resource-item challenges and recycle them for items that might have more uses.

After completing tonight's challenge, you'll unlock a 95-rated LW card. With the help of a position modifier, it can also become usable as an LM and an ST. While the card has some interesting stats, it's best suited for relative beginners than veterans in the game.