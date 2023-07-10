FIFA 23 community catches hilarious mistake in EA Sports FC24 announcement trailer

The gaming community has received the first glimpse of EA Sports FC24 in what will be a brand new journey for the existing FIFA franchise. EA Sports has revealed the cover for the Ultimate Edition, an announcement trailer, and a detailed reveal set for July 13. While the community is quite excited, the developers might have made a small mistake, which hasn’t escaped the sharp eyes of a fan.

Popular FIFA 23 content specialist FUT Mentor posted a screengrab of the EA Sports FC24's announcement trailer, including an inadvertent blooper. The incident involves a scene when a couple of current MLS stars, Christian Benteke and Lorenzo Insigne, chit-chat with each other.

While the scene is pretty normal, developers might have forgotten the difference between the physical heights of the two players.

What’s the EA Sports FC24 teaser error that amused the community?

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor



Benteke 6'3" & Insigne 5'4" are shown as the same height 🤦‍♂️



📸 @FonduEdgeUTD #FC24 #EASportsFC First mistake of EA Sports FC?Benteke 6'3" & Insigne 5'4" are shown as the same height 🤦‍♂️ First mistake of EA Sports FC? 😂Benteke 6'3" & Insigne 5'4" are shown as the same height 🤦‍♂️📸 @FonduEdgeUTD #FC24 #EASportsFC https://t.co/10nOWYZpor

While there’s nothing wrong with two footballers speaking with each other, EA Sports seemed to have missed a fine detail. One can argue it’s just a trailer, not in-game footage. Hence, the lack of difference in height between the two players could be forgiven as a blooper.

In reality, Christian Benteke bears an imposing stature at 6’3”, while the crafty and diminutive Italian, Insigne, stands 5’4” tall. In the scene from the announcement trailer, the two footballers appear to have the same height. This is pretty peculiar, especially since the difference between them should be noticeable.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



More info on the 13th July FC24 ultimate edition official coverMore info on the 13th July FC24 ultimate edition official cover 🔥✅More info on the 13th July ⌛️⏳ https://t.co/eS3pcbZLCW

Barring this mistake, the announcement trailer looks pretty promising. Since this will be a brand reset, developers seem keen to ensure fans won’t struggle to recognize their favorite franchise.

It remains to be seen which direction EA Sports FC24 takes in the future. There are plenty of leaks and rumors about potential new features, and more will be revealed on July 13. Despite lacking the “FIFA” brand, fans are expected to find plenty of continuity with FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes