FIFA 23 Future Stars leak hints at Mohamed Kudus coming to Ultimate Team

Ajax star Mohamed Kudus is about to make an entry to the upcoming FIFA 23 Future Stars promo, according to the latest leaks doing the rounds of social media. The information was given out by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and the latest one adds to the long list of cards rumored to appear.

The promo is set to go live on February 3, as the first set of cards will appear in Ultimate Team. It will also mark the completion of the TOTY content, which has generated tremendous excitement in the community.

New entries to the set are all about the stars of tomorrow—young footballers who are already grabbing headlines. Many footballers who are rumored to make an appearance will have their first special card in FIFA 23. This leak has garnered a lot of hype among the players, as some of the cards look like great potential additions to the squad.

Mohamed Kudus' Future Stars card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team could be a valuable asset

Kudus is a perfect fit for that profile, having become a pivotal member of Ajax's new generation. He can play in several positions, but his strengths lie in going forward. His special card in the Future Stars promo is expected to be a CAM item, which will be quite realistic.

The footballer also had a brilliant FIFA World Cup for Ghana, although the African nation fell short of expectations. Several European clubs made their intentions clear to sign him last summer and could rekindle their interest in the upcoming months. Unlike them, FIFA 23 players won't have to wait long.

A huge benefit of being part of the Future Stars promo will be the boosts that will be applied. This addition will result in a higher overall rating than the base version and will cover many of its weaknesses.

It remains to be seen if tonight's rumors turn out to be true. There are hints about the Future Stars promo getting two squads, so one will have to wait to see which one will contain Kudus. If the leak is accurate, the card could be useful in the right hands.

Of course, FIFA 23 players can expect a lot more than Kudus, given the cards that have been leaked. The likes of Gavi and Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk could light up the promo when their special cards are available.

More cards are expected to be released via SBCs and objectives, so watch out for that. Those who don't want to rely on packs can try these out to improve their respective squads.

