FIFA 23 Jules Kounde Futties SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Jules Kounde Futties SBC is now live in Ulitmate Team, marking the start of Week 3 of FIFA 23's popular Futties promo. EA Sports has released a new team of unique cards as part of this series, but you'll have to depend on your luck to get them. However, you can quickly complete tonight's challenge and obtain a similar item for a relatively low price. No element of luck is involved in this.

Your first step in completing this SBC will be to estimate how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder items you can use in it. Figuring out your expenses will help you to determine if it's worth completing this challenge in the first place. The best way to do this is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's Jules Kounde Futties SBC.

Cheapest Jules Kounde Futties SBC solution in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included four tasks as part of the Jules Kounde Futties SBC. You'll have to complete each per its stipulations.

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 90-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 90

# of players in the squad: 11

The Jules Kounde Futties SBC is available for the next six days, and it will cost about 520,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from this game's market.

You can reduce that figure with the help of cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, you can get extra offer fodder items to use in this challenge via FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 96-rated CB card with amazing stats. Furthermore, you can also choose to use it as an RB with the help of a position modifier.