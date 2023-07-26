FIFA 23 maintenance (July 26): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports has announced an upcoming FIFA 23 maintenance that will start in the next few hours. The latest server update comes amidst the Futties promo, which is currently in its first week. In order to ensure that the gameplay mechanics work in as intended, the developers will be tweaking the servers. As usual, online game modes will not work during the maintenance period.

The developers have informed us about the starting time of the maintenance. This will help you prepare accordingly and avoid losing out on any progress. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before server maintenance begins. While the exact reason for today's maintenance hasn't been mentioned, let's look at all the official information surrounding the update.

When will the FIFA 23 server maintenance begin on July 26?

As per the available information, the server maintenance of FIFA 23 scheduled on July 26 will begin at 4 am UK time. This is the standard schedule that EA Sports typically follows for updates. However, today's maintenance seems to be a rather long one.

EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication @EASFCDirect We have a scheduled maintenance on July 26, 4:00 AM - 12:00 PM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Titles impacted: FIFA 18-23 on all platforms.

According to the schedule, today's update will be an eight-hour affair, expected to end at 12 pm UK time. It is important to note that the developers could extend the maintenance beyond the stipulated period, so you should follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for all the latest news.

The upcoming maintenance will affect FIFA 23 and the last five releases in the franchise. The exact changes of the update will be available once the maintenance is complete. A mandatory update on all available platforms will likely follow it.

Which FIFA 23 game modes will be affected by July 27's maintenance?

Once the server maintenance goes live, all the game modes that use online connectivity and matchmaking will be disabled. This includes the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode, friendlies, and more.

All offline content will continue to be available. This includes both standard football matches and Volta, and as far as game modes are concerned, the Career Mode could be an excellent alternative while the Ultimate Team is unavailable.