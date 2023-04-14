FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (April 13) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new Marquee Matchups SBC set is now live in FIFA 23, and players can complete it to get some valuable resources for their Ultimate Team squad. The latest set includes four high-octane matches, which will take place in the real world. You must include cards from the teams involved in those fixtures to complete the latest SBC set.

In all fairness, tonight’s challenge is less lucrative than those released over the last few days. You should still look to complete the latest set purely due to the ongoing Trophy Titans promo. Moreover, it will also help you to gather fodder if you’re short of it. The first task will be to estimate the number of coins you’ll need for the fodder.

The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the tasks of the latest FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC.

New Marquee Matchups SBC set comes before Trophy Titans Team 2 in FIFA 23

Usually, resource-item challenges tend to be easier to complete, and the same applies to the Marquee Matchups SBC. There are four tasks, each representing the fixture it’s based on. You can earn individual prizes by completing each task and get a bonus reward upon finishing the set.

Task 1 – Stuttgart vs Dortmund

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Leagues: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 4

Squad Rating: Min 74

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 2

Nationalities: Min 3

Clubs: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 76

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – PSG vs RC Lens

# of players from Paris SG + # of players from RC Lens: Min 1

Nationalities: Max 4

Same League Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 – Fiorentina vs Bergamo Calcio

# of players from Fiorentina: Min 1

# of players from Atalanta BC: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

You will need about 27,000 FUT coins to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC. You can reduce this price by using cards that are already in your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team collection.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC will be available for the next seven days as of writing (April 13). Naturally, you can grind the fodder if you don’t have enough. Overall, there are some interesting packs that you could potentially add for cheap in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes