FIFA 23 Martin Odegaard Futties SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Martin Odegaard Futties SBC is now available in FIFA 23, with EA Sports releasing yet another special challenge as part of the ongoing promo. Being the last main event of the game, there have been plenty of special cards featuring current and former footballers. Much of it has been made available via packs, which require you to be really lucky with your coins. You can avoid this predicament but still guarantee a special card by completing tonight's challenge.

The first task will be to gauge the amount of coins needed to complete the challenge. This will help assess the worth of this challenge. The best way to predict costs is by analyzing the tasks in the Martin Odegaard Futties SBC.

Cheapest Martin Odegaard Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Martin Odegaard Futties SBC is a relatively easy set of challenges featuring only two tasks. You must meet the stipulations within the allotted period, as the SBC will expire from Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min one

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

TOTS/TOTW player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

With the next 13 days available for its completion, The Martin Odegaard Futties SBC will cost about 134,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this outlay by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. You can also grind FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to win more packs.

These packs will provide you with additional cards, some of which are directly usable in the challenge. Getting high-rated fodder is not a problem, all thanks to the Futties Best of Batch 3 cards that are currently available from the packs. After completing this FIFA 23 challenge, you'll unlock a 98-rated card of the Norwegian maestro.