FIFA 23 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC - Best and worst possible rewards

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is now available, offering players a chance to obtain a valuable promo card. The SBC has no restrictions on overall, making the reward pool vast and diverse. Players can choose between three former promos, which adds to the excitement of this SBC.

There are several high-value cards available under the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC, several of which will be much more expensive on the market. Acquiring any of these cards can be lucrative for players in the long run, despite the completion cost of the SBC. However, players must also be cautious, as some cards are not worth the investment and should be avoided.

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC could result in FIFA 23 players getting great returns for their investment

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is a repeatable challenge, which means players can complete it multiple times. Each completion of the SBC requires 100,000 FUT coins and obtaining all the fodder from the market.

The primary goal for players will be to select cards that have a higher market value in FIFA 23, allowing them to earn a profit on their investment. This can be a profitable strategy for those who carefully consider market trends.

Best rewards from the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC

Zlatan Ibrahimovic FUT Centurions

Neymar FUT Centurions

Jamal Musiala Future Stars

Leon Goretzka RTTF

David Alaba RTTF

Enzo Fernandez Future Stars

All six of these cards have incredible value in the game, with high costs if purchased from the market. The values of Goretzka and Alaba’s cards may increase in the coming days if Bayern and Real make it further in the UCL. Additionally, all of the cards have great stats that align with FIFA 23's meta.

Worst rewards from the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC

Fran Garcia Future Stars

Iker Bravo Future Stars

Malik Tillman Future Stars

Tuta RTTF

Florian Neuhaus FUT Centurions

It's best to avoid these cards in the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23, as they are not considered usable due to their subpar stats and the current state of the game. Players can find far better alternatives around similar prices that will give better returns, so it's recommended to choose an alternative option to improve the chances of getting a valuable card.

