FIFA 23 server downtime (January 12): Servers to be taken down at 5 am UTC

Another FIFA 23 server maintenance will be held later today, on January 12, and it will disrupt many game modes. EA Sports officially announced the scheduled maintenance via Twitter.

Players need to be aware of the timings since the game modes will get taken down, and those playing during the maintenance period may also lose their progression if they're in-between matches or in a tournament. Thankfully, EA Sports has mentioned the game modes that will be affected.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on January 12, 5 AM - 1 PM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



The server maintenance will begin at 5 am UTC. According to the stated schedule, the maintenance will last at least until 1 pm UTC, and the servers will be back soon after.

The maintenance will likely be focusing on the upcoming FIFA 23 title update that EA Sports announced yesterday. The latest title update comes before the TOTY release in the game.

The FIFA 23 server maintenance will affect all the online game modes temporarily

The servers will be down at 4:30 am UTC, which is 30 minutes before the start of the maintenance. All the online game modes of FIFA 23 will be affected by the server maintenance, including the entire Ultimate Team mode. Even game modes like the Squad Battles will be out of service until the servers are restored.

Any attempts to access the game modes during this period will result in an error. FIFA 23 players will receive a message stating that the connection has failed due to the servers being offline. However, players can still access a part of the game to spend their time.

Full TU notes are on the EASF Tracker.



As usual, all game modes that are offline and don't involve matchmaking will be available. This includes the Career mode, which has undergone some exciting changes. While the core gameplay has stayed the same, players can still test out some additional changes that EA Sports has made.

It remains to be seen how the upcoming title update will affect the overall meta of the game. Every title update brings changes to the gameplay, which results in a shift in the usual in-game meta. This allows players to make the necessary adjustments to their gameplay to get more wins.

The latest title update also comes right before the appearance of the TOTY promo for Ultimate Team. Players are once again excited to find out what unique cards are released as part of the promo and how it will benefit their respective Ultimate Team squads.

