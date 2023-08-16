FIFA 23 Toby Savin Futties objective- All tasks, reward, and more

The Toby Savin Futties objective is the perfect addition for many FIFA 23 players who might not have much luck in the current promo. Futties has witnessed four different teams of special cards released in packs. You'll need to spend a lot of coins or rely on your luck while opening them. However, you can complete tonight's objective set for practically free with some strategy and unlock a new card from the Futties promo.

The main task will be to analyze all the stipulations of the objective set. This will give you an idea about how you should go about completing tonight's set and obtaining the special card. The best way to do so is by analyzing the Toby Savin Futties objective set in FIFA 23.

All Toby Savin Futties objective tasks in FIFA 23

You'll have to complete four different tasks to get the card. There's no given order as to how you should complete the tasks of the Toby Savin Futties objective, but some of them will be easier to finish.

FRENCH FINISHING : Score 4 goals using a French player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 4 goals using a French player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). STRAIGHT ASSISTS : Assist 3 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist 3 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). 2 IN 1 : Score and assist in the same match in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score and assist in the same match in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). WINNER IN 5: Win 5 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

You can complete the tasks in three different FIFA 23 game modes, but Squad Battles is the easiest. In this mode, you can choose the difficulty of your opponent, and the AI will control it. This indeed makes it easier to tackle, especially if you're a beginner in the game. Completing the tasks in Division Rivals and FUT Champions will be more difficult.

After completing all the tasks, you'll earn a 94-rated Goalkeeper card with decent stats. There's nothing to lose with this one since it can be unlocked free of cost.