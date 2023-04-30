FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTS Challenge 2 [XP] SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the much-awaited release of Team of The Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA has released a lot of content themed around the promo. TOTS Challenge 2 [XP] SBC is one of today's non-repeatable single tasks challenges along with the TOTS Challenge 1 [XP]. The former allows players to snag a league pack featuring eight players from the English Premier League.

League-based packs are lucrative during the Team of the Season promo in FUT. As is evident to veteran FIFA players, the series is known to introduce highly overpowered cards in the game as a means to commemorate the best players of the season. With the top cards receiving good boosts to their ratings, opening league-based packs helps players pack certain interesting cards.

This article offers a guide to completing the TOTS Challenge 2 [XP] SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a brief analysis of the challenge.

TOTS Challenge 2 [XP] SBC gives FIFA 23 players chance to pack league-based reward

The Team of the Season promo was dropped this week by introducing the Community Team and Eredivisie team. While some have been disappointed with the cards being released, EA is saving the best content drops in the coming days when the English, German, Spanish, and other league cards are released.

In preparation for the promo, many Squad Building Challenges and other content leading up to this week were focused on bringing large packs themed around designated leagues. Considering teams will be released league-wise in FIFA 23, this makes sense, as certain players will inevitably be looking to pack some league-specific cards.

The TOTS Challenge 2 [XP] is one such SBC, as completing it will yield a pack of eight Premier League cards. Here are the requirements that players need to keep in mind while completing the challenge:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players from the same league: Minimum of 5

Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

Rare players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team Rating: Minimum of 80

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 27

Rewards: 1x Eight Premier League Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 7,000 to 7,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Analysis: Is TOTS Challenge 2 [XP] SBC worth doing?

As mentioned, the cost of fodder to complete the challenge at the moment of writing is not that high. Thus, even casual FIFA 23 players can attempt the Squad Building Challenge without breaking the bank.

As for the cost-to-reward ratio, the fact that the much-awaited Team of the Season promo is here makes a big difference. A pack of eight English Premier League players may become valuable for players still looking to stock up on those with specific players during the promo, making the TOTS Challenge 2 [XP] SBC worth it for most FIFA 23 players.

Poll : 0 votes