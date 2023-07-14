FIFA Mobile introduces Centurions promo featuring Bonucci and Cavani

FIFA Mobile has introduced the Centurions promo, which features renowned footballers who have achieved 100+ club caps, goals, or assists. Among the notable inclusions in this highly anticipated event are Italian centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, both of whom have a 115 rating in the game.

The Centurions promo allows gamers to add these legendary players to their squads and experience their extraordinary skills on the virtual pitch.

Complete list of all FIFA Mobile Centurions promo cards

Celebrate footballers that achieved 100+ club caps, goals or assists



Leonardo Bonucci, who has a rating of 115, is widely regarded as one of the world's best defenders. Bonucci has repeatedly demonstrated his defensive prowess, leadership characteristics, and tactical ability throughout his storied career. His inclusion in the Centurions promo acknowledges his substantial contributions to the sport.

Edinson Cavani, another player with a rating of 115, joins Bonucci in the Centurions promo. Cavani is known for his lethal finishing, astute movement, and tireless work rate on the pitch. His inclusion in the promo is a testimony to his ability to constantly find the back of the net, as evidenced by his remarkable career goal-scoring record.

The Centurions promo in FIFA Mobile provides gamers with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to add these legendary players to their virtual squads. Players can now create dangerous teams and compete at the highest level with several players featured in this promo, which launches on Friday at reset.

Here is the list of players in the Centurions Promo in FIFA Mobile:

Leonardo Bonucci - 115 - Centre Back - Italy

Koke - 115 - Centre Midfielder - Spain

Edinson Cavani - 115 - Striker - Uruguay

Aleksandar Mitrović - 114 - Striker - Serbia

Hugo Lloris - 114 - Goalkeeper - France

Domenico Berardi - 114 - Right Winger - Italy

Fred - 113 - Centre Midfielder - Brazil

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 113 - Centre Attacking Midfielder - Italy

Lucas Vázquez - 113 - Right Midfielder - Spain

Raúl Albiol - 113 - Centre Back - Spain

Tyrone Mings - 112 - Centre Back - England

Miguel Almirón - 112 - Right Winger - Paraguay

Ansu Fati - 112 - Left Winger - Spain

Cristiano Biraghi - 111 - Left Wing Back - Italy

Cristhian Stuani - 110 - Striker - Uruguay

Álex Fernández - 109 - Centre Attacking Midfielder - Spain

It is expected that the Centurions promo will provide players with a variety of exciting activities that allow them to earn exclusive rewards and improve their gaming experience in FIFA Mobile.

