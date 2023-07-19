FIFAe World Cup 2023 Final witnesses massive controversy as player loses $150,000 after having his controller shown on screen

The FIFAe World Cup 2023 Final saw a massive controversy surrounding its closing moments after a penalty taker's controller scheme was mistakenly broadcast onto the big screen for everyone to see. Considering how vital the directions of controller sticks are when taking a penalty in FIFA games, the admins were expected to stop the match. However, they let the match play out.

The player who had his controller scheme revealed lost out around $150,000 in prize money as a result. Naturally, this not only infuriated Futwiz, the UK esports organization this player was representing but also most viewers. Fans took to social media calling out FIFAe and the tournament organizers for their decision.

"Disregarding your own rules is a disgrace": Social media backlash ensues as FIFAe World Cup 2023 Final ends with Futwiz losing the finals to Team Gullit

Mark clearly raised this issue 3 times before penalties started and nothing was done so we get left with the biggest final of the year completely ruined by unnecessary…

The FIFAe World Cup 2023 Final came down to the wire as the opposing players Mark11 and Bachoore representing Futwiz and Team Gullit had to settle for a good old-fashioned penalty shootout to determine the winner of the prestigious tournament whose winning prize was set at $300K with the runner up slated to take home $150K.

However, disaster struck as early on during the penalties Mark11 realized his controller scheme could be seen on the main screen, meaning anyone who could view it could see which way he was going to shoot or planning to dive. Even though he had flagged the problem by raising his hands as per the tournament rules, the organizers let the game play and Mark11 went on to lose to Bachoore, coming in second.

Many viewers of the FIFA esporting community were outraged at the decision made by the FIFAe World Cup Final organizers. In a public statement on Twitter, Futwiz called the situation a disgrace as the tournament rules set by the organizers had been breached. The press release states:

"Mark clearly raised this issue 3 times before penalties started and nothing was done so we get left with the biggest final of the year completely ruined by unnecessary circumstances. Disregarding your own rules is a disgrace."

Futwiz also added that they have no ill will towards Team Gullit and Bachoore, absolving them of any perceived guilt:

"We want to also add we have zero issue with Bachoore and Team Gullit, this is not their fault."

The football esports community has echoed their outrage, with many calling the incident at the FIFAe World Cup 2023 Final shameful at the very least. Here are some of the general reactions:

FIFAe has yet to publicly respond to the backlash, and as of right now, Bachoore seems to have been crowned the winner of the FIFAe World Cup 2023 Final, despite the controversy.