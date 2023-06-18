Fighters Showdown India 2023: How to participate, prize pool, start date, and more

As the latest extravaganza associated with the Indian Fighting Game Community (FGC), Fighters Showdown will recur in July 2023. It will see the country’s first-ever Tekken World Tour Master and boast the highest prize pool in FGC's history. Moreover, Tekken and Street Fighter enthusiasts can participate in this upcoming event after registering for it; the stage is open to everyone.

Read on to learn everything about Fighters Showdown India 2023, including the start time, venue, and more.

How to participate in Fighters Showdown India 2023

FIGHTERS SHOWDOWN 2023 @FSINDIA_



Get your registration done at



Note: Late fee will be applicable if you register or make the payment after 23rd of June 2023!



#FS2023

#TWT2023 7 more days to go for the end of Standard Registration for Fighters Showdown 2023.Get your registration done at start.gg/FS-2023 as soon as possible.Note: Late fee will be applicable if you register or make the payment after 23rd of June 2023! 7 more days to go for the end of Standard Registration for Fighters Showdown 2023. Get your registration done at start.gg/FS-2023 as soon as possible. Note: Late fee will be applicable if you register or make the payment after 23rd of June 2023! #FS2023#TWT2023 https://t.co/LWHqrhsIF8

Any fighting game enthusiast can participate in the event as long as they register through its official portal, which can be accessed by clicking here.

On the webpage, click on Join Now and register using your team name and gamer tag. Fill up all the necessary details and hit Confirm to finalize the process.

It is worth noting that the standard registration fee of $25 applies until June 23. However, participants will be charged $35 during the late registration window scheduled from June 23 to July 7, 2023. After completing the payment, individuals must email the transaction receipt, along with their name, gamer tag, and Start.gg ID to [email protected]

When does Fighters Showdown India 2023 start?

The fourth iteration of this event will commence on July 22. Competitor Pass holders will be able to participate in both Tekken 7 and Street Fighter VI matches by default during it. They can also play casually with their friends and favorite players at the event venue.

What is the prize pool and end date of Fighters Showdown India 2023?

FIGHTERS SHOWDOWN 2023 @FSINDIA_



Join us as Fighters Showdown embarks on its journey to become the first ever "STREET FIGHTER 6" tournament in INDIA.



Register at:



#FS2023

#StreetFighter6

#FightersShowdown Here Come A New Challenger..Join us as Fighters Showdown embarks on its journey to become the first ever "STREET FIGHTER 6" tournament in INDIA.Register at: start.gg/FS-2023 Here Come A New Challenger..Join us as Fighters Showdown embarks on its journey to become the first ever "STREET FIGHTER 6" tournament in INDIA.Register at: start.gg/FS-2023#FS2023#StreetFighter6 #FightersShowdown https://t.co/zarvmecX1Y

The Indian Fighting Game Community has clocked the prize pool for Tekken World Tour Master at $5,000, which is by far the highest they have raised. On the contrary, Street Fighter 6 Double Elimination's prize pool is INR. 60,000.

The winners will be selected on the final day of this event, July 23, 2023.

Which international players are participating in Fighters Showdown India 2023?

It seems like the Indian FGC is fond of the DRX Tekken roster. Hence, they have invited Knee, Infested, and Chanel to participate in the World Tour. Moreover, Ulsan will join as another strong participant from South Korea.

With some of these renowned veterans entering the tournament, local audiences will get the experience of a lifetime.

Fighters Showdown India 2023: Venue and how to watch

Bandai Namco Esports @BNEesports ATTENTION ALL CHAMPIONS!



Here are the rest of the



Learn more tekkenworldtour.com ATTENTION ALL CHAMPIONS!Here are the rest of the #TWT2023 Master Events and where their final stops are for the year.Learn more 🚨ATTENTION ALL CHAMPIONS!🚨Here are the rest of the #TWT2023 Master Events and where their final stops are for the year.Learn more 👉 tekkenworldtour.com https://t.co/ploIpavJj4

The organizers have set up DLF Cyberpark as the venue for this event, which is located in Gurugram, roughly 20 minutes away from the Delhi Airport.

Those willing to watch the tournament must collect the Spectator Pass from this event's official webpage in exchange for INR 199 for one day or INR 299 for both. Since the Tekken World Tour is a major sub-event, the organizers will likely stream it on their official Twitch channel.

However, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement on this to learn about other platforms where they can watch the matches online.

Poll : 0 votes