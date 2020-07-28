Free Fire OB23 update release date and time in India

The Free Fire OB23 update is ready to hit the global servers, this after the beta testing has been completed. The upcoming update, known as 3volution, will be based entirely on the third anniversary celebration of the game. It will add a new character, pet, mode and weapon, among a lot of other features.

The release date of the OB23 update in India has been announced, along with the time. Here are the complete details regarding the same.

Free Fire OB23 update release date in India

Free Fire 3volution update

The Free Fire OB23 update will release in India on 29th July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST, after the maintenance is over. The players will be able to download it from Google Play Store and the Apple Store. The size of the update is not known yet, but most assume it will be around 350 MB.

The latest update will add a new character called Luqueta, an up and coming soccer star who will increase the maximum HP with each kill to a certain extent.

The update will also add the new penguin pet, Mr. Wagger, Convoy Crunch mode, AUG gun and much more.

The much-hyped Plan Bermuda will also be revealed, along with Bermuda Remastered or the Bermuda 2.0 map. The in-game lobby and waiting island will also have a brand new, anniversary-themed look.

Here is the official announcement video of the release date and upcoming features in Free Fire:

