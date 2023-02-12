On Saturday, Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch briefly banned a channel run by one of its parent company's subsidiaries, Amazon Music. The specific channel was Amazon Music's Brazilian channel.

Social media users were notified of the suspension by the automated Twitter account StreamerBans. Many questioned if the channel had done anything to violate Twitch's Terms of Service or if the ban was somehow made in error.

A mere 16 minutes later, the ban on AmazonMusicBR was lifted, suggesting that it was simply a mistake on the platform's part. The channel is currently live with its coverage of REP Festival 2023.

Although the issue has been resolved, fans who were notified of the ban still had plenty to say about the bizarre situation.

Twitch viewers react to Amazon Music ban

Many expressed surprise and confusion when they heard that the Amazon-owned platform banned an Amazon Music channel. It stands to reason that channels owned by Amazon would be quite familiar with the streaming site's Terms of Service, so it would be quite noteworthy if the channel did anything that warranted a ban.

Jabroney @JabroneyTV @StreamerBans Did they seriously ban their own music account @StreamerBans Did they seriously ban their own music account

It is worth noting that there was a similar case where an Amazon-owned channel was banned from its own streaming platform. The Spanish Amazon Prime Video channel, PrimeVideoES, received a ban from Twitch due to two co-hosts exposing themselves to force the production crew to end a stream.

Some viewers recalled the incident, wondering if this may have been another case of a deserved ban for an Amazon channel.

However, it was a mere 16 minutes later that another StreamerBans tweet appeared, notifying the public that AmazonMusicBR had been quickly unbanned. The quick turnaround would seem to imply that the ban was a mistake.

313shawn @rufis313 @StreamerBans HAAAAA the weekend interns got yelled at @StreamerBans HAAAAA the weekend interns got yelled at

Some are not as quick to believe that it was an error, theorizing that the Amazon Music channel received a ban for copyright violations, but was quickly unbanned due to being owned by the same corporation as Twitch.

CriCriCri @bavarianbayer @StreamerBans yeah sure, dmca on billys account = 3 day ban, dmca on daddy amazon = 15 minutes. @StreamerBans yeah sure, dmca on billys account = 3 day ban, dmca on daddy amazon = 15 minutes.

Hog Rider @shamilghost



BILLIONAIRE TINGGGS @StreamerBans Yea they threw MONEY to twitchBILLIONAIRE TINGGGS @StreamerBans Yea they threw MONEY to twitch BILLIONAIRE TINGGGS

As of now, the most likely explanation was an error on behalf of the platform. Nonetheless, fans shared plenty of jokes on social media about the strange situation, with many calling it a case of friendly fire.

Evo1v3d @evo1v3d @StreamerBans Tell me Twitch’s moderation is broken, without telling me Twitch’s moderation is broken… @StreamerBans Tell me Twitch’s moderation is broken, without telling me Twitch’s moderation is broken… 😂

thehauntedxylophone @HauntedXylo @StreamerBans This is why Twitter needs a laugh react. @StreamerBans This is why Twitter needs a laugh react.

Perhaps this incident is evidence of internal strife at Amazon. While that may be unlikely, at least fans seem to have gotten plenty of laughs out of the ordeal.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes