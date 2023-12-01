Frostpunk 2 teaser trailer showcases bigger city than predecessor

11 bit studios recently shared the teaser trailer of Frostpunk 2, providing a glimpse of what can be expected in the upcoming sequel. Fans have been patiently waiting ever since the title was announced in August 2021. The developers have confirmed that the game will be released in 2024, and the teaser trailer has further increased the hype and excitement surrounding the title.

Released in 2018, Frostpunk thrust players into a post-apocalyptic scenario where they have to build a city, manage resources, and ensure the survival of those that reside within despite harsh weather conditions. The game received excellent reviews and quickly gathered an ardent fanbase.

Frostpunk 2 gameplay trailer is right around the corner, with fans getting a taste with recent teaser

The recent Frostpunk 2 teaser trailer was revealed at the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted showcase. The 1 min 30 sec clip provides the first glimpse at the city in the upcoming sequel. Fans will be quick to note that the size has been significantly scaled up from the first game.

The video's caption states:

"The city has undergone significant changes since the events of the first Frostpunk. As it’s grown in both size and population so has it given rise to diverse and conflicting aspirations among its citizens. However, [the sequel] remains rooted in its focus on an emergent narrative set in a harsh, post-apocalyptic atmosphere."

The clip featured the familiar buildings around the generator that we have seen in the first game. But as the camera pans out, one can see buildings further away, connected by bridges and pipes. Furthermore, it seems there are alsovbuildings on top of the cliff.

It will be interesting to see how the size of the city and its population plays into the Frostpunk 2 story that we will be told. The first title's narrative was harsh, filled with ethical and political dilemmas that often tested the notions of good and bad/right or wrong.

The trailer then featured Jakub Stokalski (Game Director) and Lukasz Juszczyk (Game Director), who acknowledged that while the scale of the city has increased from the first title, the post-apocalyptic harsh atmosphere will continue to be at the center of things.

They also revealed that the gameplay trailer is "just around the corner." We will likely see it in the next couple of weeks, most likely at The Game Awards 2023.