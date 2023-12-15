G2.iG vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: Schedule, livestream details, and more 

The final Lower Bracket Quarterfinals series in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 will see the new Chinese team, G2.iG, lock horns with BetBoom Team, a popular organization from the CIS region. This matchup will take place in the latest Patch 7.35, where the losing squad will be eliminated from the tournament.

The winning team will qualify for the Lower Bracket Semifinals to square off against Team Liquid for the Lower Bracket Grandfinal spot. The loser of the Upper Bracket Grandfinal between Azure Ray and Gaming Gladiators will drop to the Lower Bracket Grandfinal. Scroll ahead for the overview, livestream details, and more about the playoff series of G2.iG and BetBoom Team.

G2.iG vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals overview and prediction

G2.iG topped Group B in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 and waltzed into the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Surprisingly, they lost to Tundra Esports but defeated the likes of Team Falcons, Team Liquid, 9Pandas, and LGD Gaming in the group stage.

In their Upper Bracket Semifinals run against Gaimin Gladiators, the Chinese team managed to win the first Bo3 game but lost the next two, dropping the series and moving to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

BetBoom Team had a unique group stage campaign as they drew all their Bo2 series fixtures against Azure Ray, Gaimin Gladiators, Team Secret, Blacklist International, and Wawitas Sagazes, hence qualifying for the Lower Bracket Round 1 to face Tundra Esports.

They proceeded to sweep the newly formed Tundra Esports in their Bo3 playoffs series. The CIS team's ability to adapt to the latest 7.35 gameplay update and draft meta-heroes helped them overcome Tundra Esports.

Furthermore, BetBoom Team's captain is a seasoned veteran who lifted the Aegis back in TI10. Under his leadership, the BetBoom roster reached the Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. Thus, the squad has sufficient experience to face G2.iG.

However, the Chinese team's recent form and their midlane talisman are capable of pulling off miracles and staging comebacks. Hence, this matchup is highly unpredictable, with either team susceptible to getting booted from the Malaysian tournament.

Head-to-Head

This is the first clash between G2.iG and BetBoom Team in a professional Dota 2 match.

Roster

Here are the rosters of G2.iG and BetBoom Team in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

G2.iG

Monet

NothingToSay

JT-

BoBoKa

xNova (Captain)

BetBoom Team

Nightfall

gpk

Pure

Save-

TORONTOTOKYO (Captain)

G2.iG vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals livestream details

The Bo3 series will start on the following dates with their respective time zones:

PT: December 15, 2023, 8 PM

December 15, 2023, 8 PM ET: December 15, 2023, 11 PM.

December 15, 2023, 11 PM. GMT: December 16, 2023, 4 AM.

December 16, 2023, 4 AM. MYT: December 16, 2023, 12 PM.

You can tune into these channels to witness G2.iG clashing against BetBoom Team:

That concludes our foray into the upcoming bout between G2.iG and BetBoom Team.

