Gaimin Gladiators vs Azure Ray Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final: Schedule, Livestream details, and more 

The Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final is set to feature a rematch of the Upper Bracket final in a Bo5 series. Two-time major winners and TI12 finalists, Gaimin Gladiators, will be locking horns with Azure Ray. Both teams were the leaders of Group A and faced each other a couple of times before reaching the Grand Final.

Additionally, with the latest 7.35 patch released in the middle of the tournament and given their past encounters, the Grand Final is expected to be thrilling and packed with intense teamfights. Scroll ahead to learn more about the Grand Final's overview, predictions, and more.

Gaimin Gladiators vs Azure Ray Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final overview and prediction

Gaimin Gladiators started the Malaysian tournament by drawing with BetBoom Team and Team Secret on the first day. However, they bounced back on the second day, defeating Wawitas Sagazes and Blacklist International.

After losing to Azure Ray in the final group stage matchup, GG squared off against Team Secret in a classic SF 1v1 duel. The midlaner of GG easily won, dominated Secret's midlaner, and carried his team to the Upper Bracket, where they faced and defeated G2.ig. They met Azure Ray again in the Upper Bracket Grand Final and secured a 2-0 victory.

Azure Ray topped their group after defeating Team Secret, Wawitas Sagazes, and Gaimin Gladiators. However, they drew the series with BetBoom Team and Blacklist International, advancing into the Upper Bracket.

In their Upper Bracket run, the Chinese team defeated Team Falcons and qualified for the Upper Bracket Final. They were relegated to the Lower Bracket Final after getting whitewashed by GG and defeated Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Final to advance to the Grand Final.

GG's roster boasts seasoned talents with a record of past tournament victories. They clearly have the edge over Azure Ray, and the European team's ability to quickly adapt to the new meta may help them outdraft and outplay Azure Ray.

We predict Gaimin Gladiators will emerge victorious and become the champions after defeating Azure Ray 3-0 in the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final.

Head-to-Head

The newly formed Azure Ray were in the same group as Gaimin Gladiators. At the start of the tournament, the Chinese team looked unstoppable as they dominated every matchup.

However, GG got back their old momentum when their Upper Bracket run started and defeated Azure Ray to reach the Grand Finals. Hence, they clearly have the upper hand in the Grand Final.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of Gaimin Gladiators and Azure Ray in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final:

Gaimin Gladiators:

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

tOFu

Seleri (Captain)

Azure Ray :

Lou

Xm

Xss

XinQ

tiān mìng (Captain)

Gaimin Gladiators vs Azure Ray Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final livestream details

The Grand Final will start on the following dates and timings:

ET: December 17, 2023, 3:00 AM

PT: December 17, 2023, 12:00 AM

GMT: December 17, 2023, 8:00 AM

MYT: December 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

You can tune into the livestream of the Bo5 series between Gaimin Gladiators and Azure on the following channels:

