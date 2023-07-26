Game companies request Indian Government to exclude video games out of the 28% slab on "Online Games"

The Indian gaming industry is currently facing a major challenge due to the Indian government's decision to levy a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on "Online Games." While the industry appreciates the government's acknowledgment that video games do not entail any wagering or staking, misrepresentation remains a major concern. Confusion over the widely used phrase "Online Games" has resulted in unfair connotations, creating a homogeneous picture that bundles together Video Games, Real Money Games (RMG), and Fantasy Sports.

This week, 45+ video game firms in India wrote to the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to address the current GST controversy involving "Online Games."

Game companies advocate Indian government exclude video games from the 28% GST slab on "Online Games"

Understanding the GST decision

The recent application of a 28% GST on "Online Games" provoked widespread debate and triggered specific public relations operations. The ruling seeks to tax Real Money Games and Fantasy Sports, where participants bet money in exchange for financial incentives depending on game outcomes.

The gaming industry, on the other hand, believes that video games should be exempt from this tax rate because they do not include any monetary wagering. Despite the government's clarification on excluding video games, campaigns continue to lump all gaming industries together, causing significant misunderstanding and misinterpretation.

The impact of misrepresentation

The Indian video games Industry, worth $812 million by 2022, is a prominent participant in the global market. However, the current state of uncertainty has resulted in an unjust social stigma being attached to video games, incorrectly linking them with RMG and Fantasy Sports.

Such misrepresentation has a negative impact on Indian society's opinion of video games, leading to misconceptions about the industry's products and services.

Furthermore, due to a lack of clear separation between video games and RMG/Fantasy Sports, international game firms, publishers, and investors are unwilling to invest in Indian video game startups.

This erroneous investor view can stymie international investments, co-productions, and strategic alliances, all of which are critical to the industry's growth and expansion.

Request for a clear distinction

The Indian video game industry appreciates the government's assistance, as seen by the proposed AVGC-XR Policy and the exemption of video games from the 28% GST slab. However, it emphasizes the importance of making a clear separation between video games and RMG/Fantasy Sports, colloquially known as "iGaming."

The worldwide gaming market revenue of $184 billion excludes revenue from RMGs and Fantasy Sports, emphasizing the importance of clearly categorizing these businesses.

By adopting globally recognized words, the Indian gaming industry hopes to guarantee that video games are not unfairly damaged by the GST ruling targeting other gaming sectors.