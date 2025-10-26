Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 indie spotlight [Sportskeeda Exclusive].

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 saw a huge influx of indie titles, from myth-inspired RPGs to innovative gameplay narratives. Almost every booth that we walked up to had something that created a lasting impression - some with their visual prowess and others with unique mechanics that required extensive brainstorming even from our end.

We explored some of the most hyped showcases, including Sword Sage Awakening, an action-RPG fusion of Black Myth Wukong and Wuchang Fallen Feathers, along with other indies that stole the show, with titles like 'Thanks, Light', 'Bounty Brawl: Most Wanted', and many others.

This Sportskeeda exclusive puts the spotlight on the standout indie gems that caught our attention at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, along with our hands-on experience of these games.

Hands-on Indie discoveries at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025

We tried out many games at Gamescom Asia and even talked to the developers of some of them. Here are some of our favorites that we think you should keep an eye out for in the near future:

1) Thanks, Light

Thanks, Light's immersive geometry and light-centric gameplay will easily captivate you (Image via Lightersgames)

Thanks, Light stood out as one of the most thought-provoking indie titles that we tried at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025. Inspired by Portal 2's design, this first-person puzzler blends puzzles with a minimalist yet intriguing backstory. Your only tool here is a torch - and you must shine it in a particular way to make 2D shapes transform into tangible, 3D objects.

For example, a hexagon in 2D can be a cube in 3D, if you define the lattices and give depth. And your torch is here to provide this depth, allowing you to progress through. That said, beneath all this geometric and illuminating puzzle sequence lies a mysterious story, as an unknown figure tries to hinder your progress in Thanks, Light.

This blend of puzzles and mystery successfully piqued our interest, and we caught up with the developer of Thanks, Light, Jung HuiBeom, to learn more about the secrets behind this unique puzzler:

Thanks, Light developer Jung HuiBeom (Image via Anindit Sinha @ Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025)

Q: As a puzzle-platformer, what kind of difficulty are we looking at for Thanks, Light?

A: It is a puzzle game, and puzzles should not be difficult at the beginning. At first, you need to explain how the gimmick is working, and then gradually increase the levels of difficulty. So at first, Thanks, Light will be very easy. We don't have any tutorial as such, but you can experiment and find out everything easily. But as you level up, some levels can be quite tricky.

Q: Will there be any hints for someone who is stuck at any level?

A: We did not have any hints for the game initially. But many users want to have hints, so we have made these image-type hints that can help you out during progression.

Q: As I played Thanks, Light, I could not help but notice the SCP-ish atmosphere. Was that intentional?

A: For the art style of Thanks, Light, I was actually inspired by Control and also by INSIDE. We wanted to create this liminal space that was dark and felt eerie. We do not have anything like jump-scares that will surprise you out of nowhere. But atmospheric horror is something that was intentional from the beginning.

Q: Does Thanks, Light have a proper story?

A: Yes, there's an interesting story. At the beginning, the Administrator will try to help and guide you, and also encourage you to have a good time. But something dark and sinister is disrupting you from smoothly solving the puzzles. You will eventually find more about this dark character and why it is causing problems for you.

In fact, the Administrator will even get angry after you talk to this dark character for a few times. Why is this happening? You will have to play the game to find out all the answers.

Q: How did you come up with the idea to have the player use a Torch as the only primary tool in Thanks, Light?

A: It's a funny story, actually. I was fiddling with computer graphics and using the RenderMonkey program. There's a module there that controls everything about light reflections, and I accidentally deleted a line in the code. And suddenly, a cube on my screen became a hexagon.

I realized that without light and reflection, you cannot see the true shape of an object. And that gave me the idea to work on this idea as a whole, using light and reflections on different shapes, and using a Torch as the source for this light.

Q: What type of audience are you targeting with Thanks, Light?

A: We had taken this game to Gamescom in Germany this year as well, and in my experience, and the Western audience absolutely loved our game. So we will definitely try capturing that section more. I would also love to see the game do well in Korea, since I am from Korea as well.

Q: Are we looking at very heavy system requirements for Thanks, Light? How are the performance metrics and what engine does the game run on?

A: So we use Unreal Engine 5 for the game, and I know that can be a bit heavy. But we are not using the Lumen feature of UE5, and we have our own modules that we use for that. So performance is not going to be that bad since Lumen is out of the way directly. Thanks, Light will not be too hardware-intensive, and anyone should be able to play the game for the most part.

Q: How was the development phase and what was the most challenging part for you while developing Thanks, Light?

A: Navigating around Unreal was definitely one of the biggest challenges, especially in the beginning. There are just so many options and you have to find out what each does by experimenting with them. Most of the roadblocks came from trying to understand what a particular feature of Unreal does. Right now, I think I have overcome most of these and I am quite comfortable with Unreal actually.

Thanks, Light took around two and half years to develop, and we started with just two guys - me and another person. Eventually we ended with four guys, which is what our current team is. We also hired a sound engineer for all the effects and horror-like atmosphere, and he is very good at his job.

Blending perception-based puzzles with eerie atmosphere and inventive use of light, Thanks, Light left a strong impression as a standout indie title. For fans of Portal 2, Control, or Inside, this one is a must-watch.

2) Bounty Brawl: Most Wanted

Experience chaotic and vibrant co-op roguelite gameplay in this title (Image via Nanuq)

Bounty Brawl: Most Wanted grabbed our attention as one of the most exhilarating and energetic roguelite shooters at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025. A co-op rogelite shooter, we teamed up with two other players and brawled across chaotic levels with minibosses, traps, and hostile enemies willing to take you down before you can reach the "most wanted" boss.

You pick a character with a unique skillset and a trusty lasso (used to stun bosses), adding a different personality and style to each player. You progress by clearing rooms with mobs and minibosses, but there's a catch - mobs give individual loot and cash to buy permanent buffs specific to your character in each room!

And finally, when you reach your "most wanted" criminal, you engage in an all-out brawl to claim the bounty for this boss's head. Bounty Brawl: Most Wanted is a vibrant and fun title that you should keep an eye on, especially if you want to engage in short, adrenaline-filled runs with your friends.

3) Light Odyssey

Bandi, the last spark of light (Image via SSUN Games)

Light Odyssey easily set itself apart from the rest of the indies as one of the most atmospheric and visually striking games at the Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025. This soulslike boss-rush title is set in a dark world devoid of light, where you play as Bandi, the last spark of light. With only your own glow to guide you through a world swallowed by darkness, you are the last hope, the last remaining "spark."

The game's setting almost exudes a cosmic atmosphere, like the depths of the unexplored and dark universe with tiny specs of light creating a beautiful picture. The game's bosses, the behemoth Colossi, are almost like cosmic entities themselves. If we had not known better, they looked like the constellations had come to life themselves.

Once we got past the visual prowess and the setting, the combat proved to be simple yet challenging. There are normal melee attacks, dodges and dashes, and a berserk mode that greatly increases Bandi's speed and damage. If you are a boss-rush enthusiast, Light Odyssey offers a compelling mix of lore and high-stakes fights against tough bosses with a cosmic flair that you should definitely try your hand at.

4) ON ANY JOURNEY

ON ANY JOURNEY is a heartfelt and relaxed experience (Image via Funbrew Games)

ON ANY JOURNEY is a two-player co-op indie title that left a lasting impression on us at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025. The premise of the game is strikingly simple yet powerful - two outcasts with unusual features set off on a whimsical quest to get rid of what makes them different. And to do this, they need to navigate a world where the only rule is cooperating with each other.

However, what sets ON ANY JOURNEY apart is its decision to completely use expressions and body language as a method of communication. The game has almost no text, in either written storytelling or audible dialogues. Every bit of the game, including the puzzles, missions, and hints, is conveyed in a fun "skit-only" form, for both the playable characters and the NPCs around.

The artwork also aligns with the theme, and focuses on a relaxed, "feel-good" vibe, using visuals that generally bring a comic mood into play. The gameplay, while simple, is not very easy, however. We had to do the same puzzle more than once at many places to eventually progress (with some help from the development team as well).

Teamwork is paramount in ON ANY JOURNEY, and there's a fun element here as well. At times, you will need to kick each other for an extra boost, and at other times, one of the characters needs to create a distraction while the other maneuvers across.

Out of all the puzzle-platformers that we tried at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, ON ANY JOURNEY is easily the most innovative concept that stood out. If you enjoyed co-op games like Split Fiction or Little Nightmares 3, ON ANY JOURNEY should be right up your usual alley.

5) Sword Sage: Awakening

The latest up-and-coming action RPG (Image via Sword Panda Limited)

Although not exactly an Indie, Sword Sage: Awakening was a must-try at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, having played titles like Black Myth Wukong and Wuchang Fallen Feathers extensively. And when we took control of San Niang, the game felt like a blend of both Wukong and Wuchang. However, what it takes from both is a different discussion entirely.

Sword Sage: Awakening is set on the world-building elements and myth-meets-folklore formula of Black Myth Wukong, with a combat feature that felt more like Wuchang Fallen Feathers' movement. San Niang, the main character, is a Yaoguai Vanquisher, out to unravel the secrets of the world and her own self.

While the combat does seem similar with the usual attacks, parries, and spells, there are sufficient unique elements that we found as well. To start with, you can carry two weapons that lose their edge over time, requiring strategic swaps mid-battle to regain the upper hand. And then there's the kicks from your bionic leg, something that all Yaoguai Vanquishers in the game seem to have.

Combining all the different elements, combat is definitely much more dynamic than what we expected while walking into the booth. Enemies, even the mobs, are challenging, and knocked us out more than just once. That said, the gameplay did feel slightly janky, despite all the fluid and dynamic elements that make up for it. The setting, however, makes up for an interesting lore, one that can easily place Sword Sage: Awakening in the upper echelons of this genre.

Overall, Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 felt like the perfect mix of creativity and new ideas, especially with the indies that set a class apart of their own. Mind-bending puzzles, frenetic boss-rushes, and even heartfelt co-op adventures - the event did not just have a little bit of everything, but it's rather a testament to how the indie gaming scene is growing rapidly.

If this lineup is any indication, the future of gaming belongs to those willing to experiment with storytelling, mechanics, and art in surprising new ways. It’s an exciting time to be a gamer, and an even better one for discovering the next big title just around the corner.

For more articles on Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, check out the following:

