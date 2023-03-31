Genshin Impact 3.6 update: Release date, patch contents, and livestream schedule

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream is scheduled for March 31, 2023. During the program, the developers will provide valuable information on everything that's set to arrive alongside the upcoming update. This article will provide more details about the livestream schedule, potential patch content, and the release date for version 3.6.

It must be noted that apart from the livestream schedule, the rest of the content revealed in this article is tentative and is subject to change. The official release date of version 3.6 may vary depending on any delays from unforeseen circumstances. Nevertheless, fans should get a general idea so that they can start saving up Primogems beforehand.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 livestream schedule, release date, and more

The Genshin Impact version update 3.6 livestream is officially scheduled for March 31, 2023 at 8:00 am ET. The schedule across every other region is as follows:

UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

As of now, the expected release date for the next update is April 12, 2023. This date is based on the schedule of the current banners in version 3.5. In any case, the patch content for version update 3.6 is likely to be quite varied.

First off, Baizhu and Kaveh will be released in Genshin Impact alongside this update. Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user, while Kaveh is a 4-star Claymore user of the same element. Furthermore, Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu are expected to receive reruns in this update.

Secondly, the map of Sumeru is expanding once again along with the desert area. This will be the third time that this region is being increased in size, which should make Sumeru the largest region in the game. Obviously, with the introduction of the new area, there will be a brand new world boss as well as a new weekly boss.

Lastly, Genshin Impact version 3.6 will introduce two new artifact sets aimed specifically at Baizhu and Dehya. While Baizhu getting a new one certainly makes sense, fans will hope that Dehya will feel and perform much better than how she is at the moment with the upcoming artifact set.

