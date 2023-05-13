The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update's Special Program is scheduled to be livestreamed today in just a few hours at 8 am (UTC-4). During the live show, fans can expect HoYoverse to showcase the gameplay of the newest playable Dendro character, Kirara. They will also reveal other relevant information about the upcoming content in the next patch, including the highly anticipated rerun banners.

In addition, the developers will share three redemption codes that can be used in exchange for free rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and more. Based on past precedence, the livestream codes have always expired within 16 to 20 hours of release, and the same can be expected for today's redemption codes as well.

That said, this Genshin Impact article will provide a countdown so that fans can keep track of the livestream.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program livestream

The Special Program for the upcoming version 3.7 update will be conducted today at 8 am (UTC-4). HoYoverse will broadcast the same on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Here is a universal countdown that indicates the time left until the premiere begins on Twitch:

Genshin Impact fans can use this timer to keep track of the version 3.7 Special Program livestream.

HoYoverse will drop three codes during the livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 3.7. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and other goodies! This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 3.7. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and other goodies!

During the livestream, the hosts of the show will also share three unique redemption codes with fans that can be exchanged for the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

Rewards are generally sent within 15 to 20 minutes of redeeming the code, and players can collect them directly from their in-game mailbox. As previously mentioned, each livestream code generally becomes invalid within 16 to 20 hours of release, and they can only be used once per account.

There are two ways for players to use the code and receive their rewards. They can either head to Genshin Impact's official website and log in using their account credentials, or log in to the game and use the in-game code redemption feature in the settings.

