Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale release date leaks

Chenyu Vale is heavily speculated to be the next new location in Genshin Impact. Forming a bridge between Fontaine and Liyue, this important region has been mentioned for quite a long time in the game. With the scheduled Lantern Rite Festival in v4.4, it seems that HoYoverse will provide something extra aside from the festivities in the harbor.

This article lists the rumored release date and time for the location. As mentioned, Chenyu Vale is supposed to come out alongside the 4.4 update or the Lantern Rite event. You can expect additional Statues of the Seven throughout the region, alongside new teleport waypoints and an offering shrine.

Disclaimer: Release dates mentioned in this article are based on the ongoing pattern of Genshin Impact update release dates. All of them are subject to change with official announcements.

Chenyu Vale release date leaks for Genshin Impact 4.4

With the release of a new update almost nearing its official release, HoYoverse is also planning on releasing the beta of the subsequent patch. Due to this, the Genshin Impact community is expecting in-game animation of new characters, a new region map, and additional information on the Lantern Rite Festival in just a few days.

Here are the expected release dates and times:

American servers (January 30, 2024):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

European servers (January 31, 2024):

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asian servers (January 31, 2024):

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Everyone can expect 600 Primogems as compensation for the 5-hour maintenance downtime.

Chenyu Vale official information and leaks in Genshin Impact

Chenyu Vale is located in the northern part of Liyue and connects to Fontaine's port. Based on leaks, the Yilong Port connects this bridge from Liyue. The village forming the border between Fontaine and Liyue seems to be Qiaoying Village of Chenyu Vale, similar to how Qingce Village is a part of the Bishui Plane.

The post above showcases the speculated locations of the Statues of the Seven within the new Chenyu Vale.