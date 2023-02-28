Genshin Impact update countdown for version 3.5: Release and server downtime details

Genshin Impact version 3.5 will be released on March 1, 2023. Hence, players worldwide will be eager to know the exact details regarding server downtime and the time it will take to complete maintenance.

A countdown to version 3.5, alongside a few other details, has been discussed briefly for the benefit of the players. The upcoming version update in Genshin Impact is going to be massive.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Quest Start Time〓

Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update



View the full notice here >>>



"Mantichora Chapter" Story Quest Overview
〓Quest Start Time〓
Permanently available after the Version 3.5 update

It will have a brand new Archon Quest involving Dainsleif and will significantly impact the overarching story of Genshin Impact. Apart from that, Dehya is finally becoming playable as well, which is bound to enhance the fans' excitement levels.

Full details regarding server downtime, version update release, and more in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version update 3.5 will be live at 11:00 am (UTC +8) on March 1, 2023. The servers for the game will go live for every region at the exact moment, but the time it happens will vary depending on the country.

The countdown timer for the release of version 3.5 has been provided below:

The start and end times of the maintenance across all central timezones are follows:

PST, UTC -7: February 28 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: February 28 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: February 28 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: February 28 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: February 28 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: March 1 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: March 1 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: March 1 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: March 1 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10: March 1 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: March 1 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Therefore, from the list above, it is clear that the maintenance will last five hours. However, it is crucial to mention that this timing is also tentative.

There might be cases where the maintenance has been extended due to unforeseen circumstances. In such cases, the developers will notify players beforehand through the official Twitter account.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>



Pre-Installation Function Now Available
Dear Travelers,
The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.

It is also important to clarify that the starting time mentioned above is when the servers will go down, and the ending time is when it goes up.

Genshin Impact version 3.5 banners

Genshin Impact version 3.5 will introduce banners for Dehya, Cyno, Ayaka, and Shenhe. Apart from Cyno, the other three units can be considered fan favorites.

Although Dehya will get added to the standard banner, her character design has garnered a massive fan following. Ayaka and Shenhe are popular primarily because of how strong they are.

Ayaka alone is not that good in the current meta, but when combined with Shenhe, she can easily shred through any enemy within the game.

