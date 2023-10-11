"Girl behavior is disgusting!": Destiny calls out women who blindly support #MeToo allegations

Former Twitch creator turned YouTube and Kick streamer Destiny is going viral on social media after slamming girls for supporting women who highlight #MeToo allegations without checking the facts. The streamer got very agitated while talking about the issue on his most recent stream, and a clip of the relevant portion of the broadcast garnered a lot of attention on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

A political commentator known to have been embroiled in a number of controversies for statements made on his stream, Steven "Destiny" clearly had strong feelings about the issue. While opining on women believing those with #MeToo stories about harassment, Steven stated that many start supporting them without knowing the facts:

"Girl behavior is actually f*cking disgusting when it comes to supporting other women for the #MeToo stuff. They don't even read the Twitlongers, and they are already out there collecting their tiaras for supporting a fellow queen."

He also commented on what had happened with the Twitch streamer Neekolul, saying:

"It is actually f*cking disgusting when they do it. Holy sh*t, I will forever be triggered by that Neeko sh*t."

While talking about women blindly believing #MeToo stories, Destiny rants about Neekolul's domestic violence case

Timestamp 3:13:46

For those unaware, former 100 Thieves content creator and cosplayer Nicole "Neekolul" has been linked to domestic violence. Almost two years ago, it was revealed that she had been arrested by the police after allegedly abusing her partner.

While many have called her out on it, Destiny has been a constant critic of those who have supported Neekolul over the years, slamming Twitch for promoting her content only a few months ago. In February, he went on a rant, calling out the Amazon-owned platform for giving her a special shout-out, and described her as a "domestic abuse f*cking charged person."

On his recent stream, after bringing up Neekolul's name again, one viewer asked him to clarify what he meant, and Destiny obliged. The streamer launched a concise rant about her:

"Neeko is a girl who was upset that her ex broke up, went to his house, and beat him up so bad that the cops actually came and arrested her and she was convicted for domestic violence."

Destiny continued his explanation, condemning those creators who supported Neekolul's story:

"She came out a couple of years later and put out a #MeToo tweet saying that he forced her to go out and fight with him. And every f*cking woman on Twitch was yas-queening her in the replies and nobody gave a f*ck about the actual police report."

Reddit reactions

The clip of him labeling women who believe #MeToo stories without fact-checking as disgusting went viral on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are a number of general reactions:

Destiny has made a name for himself with his "hot-takes" that have a tendency to create controversy. For those interested, here are a few of his most controversial takes.