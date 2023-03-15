GodLike Esports sweeps up all competition to emerge as Champions of the COD Mobile India Pova Cup

The first ever season of the COD Mobile India Pova Cup, organized by Chennai-based esports tournament organizer, Skyesports, concluded with Godlike Esports emerging victorious.

The tournament witnessed eight of the best teams across India compete in COD Mobile. Divided into two groups, the Group Stage was done and dusted earlier this month, leading to four teams advancing to the playoffs, which were held from March 10 to 12.

GodLike Esports had already dominated the group stage matches, winning all seven of their group matches. They continued their domination in the play-offs to secure a spot for the ultimate glory against 5 and a Half Men.

5 and Half Men put up tough resistance in the finals against GodLike Esports by winning two series; however, that didn’t stop team GodLike from winning the finals 4-2, and reaffirming their dominance as the team to beat in COD Mobile in India.

GodLike Esports - a team that goes with the mindset of dominating every match in COD Mobile

In a post-match interview, GodLike Esports member Neutrino had something to say about their recent domination:

“Our haters give us the motivation to win [laughs]. On a more serious note, our IGL has a huge role to play in our domination. Our IGL’s mindset is always clear, that we want to win every match and also dominate. When the leader’s mindset is that clear, it’s a motivation for the whole team to perform.”

Led by Jash “Learn” Shah, the winner of the 'Mobile Player of the Year' award held at the coveted Esports event last year, the sharp shooters in the team include Vegaz, Neutrino, Broszxz, Trunks, and Burnz.

About Skyesports

Skyesports is India’s leading esports and gaming venture, headquartered in Chennai. Founded in November 2018, the organization has been active in hosting major esports tournaments across India. As a result, they’ve emerged as one of the top homegrown esports companies in South Asia.

They have a series of original IPs, including Skyesports Championship, Skyesports League, Skyesports Grand Slam, Skyesports Skirmish Series, and more.

The recently concluded COD Mobile India Pova Cup was done in collaboration with premium smartphone brand TECNO.

