"Going to be two hours away from me" - IShowSpeed reacts as Messi reveals he's joining Inter Miami

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was left in a state of shock after learning that football superstar Lionel Messi is set to move to the United States soon. For those unaware, the forward recently confirmed that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for MLS side Inter Miami CF upon the expiry of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

IShowSpeed, of course, expressed mixed feelings about the transfer. What's more interesting is that the Ohio native realized that Messi will be living just a couple of hours away from him.

Upon seeing the big news, the content creator said:

"You telling me Messi is only going to be two hours away from me, bro?"

Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed shares mixed feelings about Lionel Messi-Inter Miami news

Long-time IShowSpeed fans will know that he is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Given that he will be much closer to Lionel Messi than his favorite player, the streamer was in a state of confusion.

Here's what he said about the Messi-Inter Miami news:

"You telling me Messi's going to play for the national team of USA? Is you telling me this sh*t? Are ya'll telling me this sh*t? So you're telling me, Messi's going to be two hours right, bro, not even two hours, one hour away from me?"

The YouTuber continued:

"This can't be real bro. Bro, how am I supposed to feel right now? Like, am I supposed to be feeling like, happy? genuine? sad? spiteful? ungrateful?...chat should I get mad? He coming to America!"

He did, however, show some sort of excitement when he started to play the national anthem of the USA.

Readers can watch his reaction in the clip below:

The content creator concluded by congratulating Messi:

"Messi, Messi, Messi, congratulations to coming to America. I genuinely don't know what to say or feel about this."

What the fans said

Seeing IShowSpeed's confused yet comical reaction to the Lionel Messi-Inter Miami news elicited a host of reactions from his fans. Here are some of the notable ones:

Lionel Messi could potentially make his debut for Inter Miami in a highly anticipated match against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup on July 21.

