GTA Online Weekly Update 7/16: Komoda, Special Cargo, Vespucci Job 

GTA Online sees a weekly update every Thursday. The update brings with it double RP, triple RP and GTA$ game modes, and adds a new podium vehicle to the Diamond Casino Hotel and Resort.

The GTA Online r/gtaonline subreddit is extremely active and usually comes through with the update before it goes live on GTA Online.

Subreddit link: r/gtaonline

User link: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit

Original comment link: r/gtaonline comment

Also Read: GTA 6: 5 things it can learn from Red Dead Redemption

GTA Online Weekly Update 7/16

New Content:

Advertisement

Podium Car: Komoda

Vamos 6X6

Returning Content:

Diamonds (Casino Heist)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Cargo

Time Trials

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

The Vespucci Job

Discounted Content:

V-STR, $899,500

Rebla GTS, $822,500

Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400

Everon, $663,750/$885,000

Bugstars Burrito, $225,000

Retinue, $369,000

Offices, 40% Discount

Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Dinglehoppers, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Galileo Park, Par Time of 02:05.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Imorgon

APC

Also Read: Best Games like GTA for 2GB RAM setup

Podium Car Lampadati Komoda in GTA Online's Diamond Casino and Resort

"It's a German-style sedan with none of the reliability. An Italian car with none of the flair. Luxurious and mundane. Exciting and banal. Sporty and lame. Never make another decision again. The Lampadati Komoda is a high-performance luxury vehicle for the executive who wants to have it all and nothing at the same time."

-Legendary Motorsport Description

The Lampadati Komoda is this week's podium vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online. The Podium Vehicle can be won by spinning the Lucky Wheel Spin.

The car is otherwise worth $1,700,000 and can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website using the in-game phone. The trade price for the Lamapadati Komoda is $1,275,000.

The car might not be that fast, but it looks like an absolute stunner. It is an impressive vehicle to own and looks great in the garage.

Also Read: Vespucci Job in GTA Online: All you need to know.