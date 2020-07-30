GTA Online Weekly Update 7/30: Podium Car Sugoi, Double GTA$ and RP Activities

GTA Online's Weekly Update is just around the corner. Rockstar introduces new vehicle and property discounts, a new podium vehicle, as well as Double or even Triple GTA$ and RP events from time to time.

Rockstar had remained silent about adding new elements to the game, but with the announcement of two updates planned for this year, it seems that Rockstar will indeed be adding new elements to the game.

It has been confirmed that GTA Online will see a new car being added to the already massive roster of cars in the form of a supercar by Lampadati. However, the update is still a bit far and will release during the Summer.

Here are all the details for GTA Online Weekly Update for the 30th of July.

GTA Online Weekly Update 7/30

New Content:

Podium Car: Sugoi

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Arena War Modes (Triple AP)

Survivals

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $1,166,750

Deviant, $307,200

Toros, $298,800

RC Tank, $1,365,000

Cerberus, $1,935,150/$1,455,000

Brutus, $1,333,325/$1,002,500

Scarab, $1,538,145/$1,156,500

Imperator, $1,142,470/$859,000

ZR380, $1,069,320/$804,000

RC Bandito, $954,000

Disney Princess dresses, 40% Discount

Arena Wars Workshops, 40% Discount

Arena Wars Workshop Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Vinewood Hills, Par Time of 02:35.00

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00

source: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit

Podium Vehicle: Dinka Sugoi

Dinka Sugoi (picture credits: GTA wiki fandom)

"How do you let people know you're interesting and exciting without engaging in conversation, or even making eye contact? The Dinka Sugoi has as much finish and flash as the elaborate mating ritual of a bird of paradise. Just paint it bright, beam the lights and powerslide your way around town to lure the admiration and friendship that you alone could not."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Dinka Sugoi will be available in the Diamond Casino and Resort as the Podium Vehicle for this week. The car is otherwise worth $1,224,000 and can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Onlne.