GTA Online is one of Rockstar's most valuable properties and one that has been evolving over time. In a bid to keep things fresh in the game, Rockstar introduces Weekly Updates to shake things up a little.
The Weekly Update offers bonus Cash and RP on specific activities, a number of great vehicle discounts, and more. One of the things GTA Online players look forward to the most is the Podium Car.
The Podium Car is usually an expensive vehicle that players stand a chance to win for free in the Diamond Casino and Resort.
Source: GTA Online Reddit
GTA Online Weekly Update 9/3
Podium Vehicle
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Gerald's Last Play Missions,
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Bunker Adversary Series
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Diamond Adversary Series
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Missile Base Adversary Series
Vehicle Discounts
- Pegassi Torero - 50% off
- Ocelot Swinger - 50% off
- Karin 190z - 50% off
- Lampadati Viseris - 50% off
- Annis Savestra - 50% off
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic - 50% off
- Pegassi Infernus Classic - 50% off
- Declasse Mamba - 50% off
- Benefactor Stirling GT - 50% off
- Truffade Z-Type - 50% off
- Mammoth Thruster - 55% off
- TM-02 Khanjali - 50% off
- Grotti Furia - 30% off
- Grotti Itali GTO - 30% off
- Overflöd Entity XXR - 30% off
- Karin Kuruma (Armored) - 50% off
Penumbra FF: Podium Vehicle for this week
"Here at Maibatsu, we get it. In these trying times, it can be really hard to commit to a color scheme for your classic, mid-noughties racecar. So we're working in partnership with LS Customs to provide a livery for anything life can throw at you. Bad hair day? There's a livery for that. Stuck upside down in your rhinestone gravity boots? There's a livery for that. Dad screaming you were a mistake long into the night again? You guessed it. The Penumbra FF. Adding yet more color to an already colorful existence."
-Southern San Andreas Super Autos descriptionPublished 03 Sep 2020, 15:22 IST