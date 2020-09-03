GTA Online is one of Rockstar's most valuable properties and one that has been evolving over time. In a bid to keep things fresh in the game, Rockstar introduces Weekly Updates to shake things up a little.

The Weekly Update offers bonus Cash and RP on specific activities, a number of great vehicle discounts, and more. One of the things GTA Online players look forward to the most is the Podium Car.

The Podium Car is usually an expensive vehicle that players stand a chance to win for free in the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Source: GTA Online Reddit

GTA Online Weekly Update 9/3

Podium Vehicle

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo

2x GTA$ and RP on Gerald's Last Play Missions,

2x GTA$ and RP on Bunker Adversary Series

2x GTA$ and RP on Diamond Adversary Series

2x GTA$ and RP on Missile Base Adversary Series

Vehicle Discounts

Pegassi Torero - 50% off

Ocelot Swinger - 50% off

Karin 190z - 50% off

Lampadati Viseris - 50% off

Annis Savestra - 50% off

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic - 50% off

Pegassi Infernus Classic - 50% off

Declasse Mamba - 50% off

Benefactor Stirling GT - 50% off

Truffade Z-Type - 50% off

Mammoth Thruster - 55% off

TM-02 Khanjali - 50% off

Grotti Furia - 30% off

Grotti Itali GTO - 30% off

Overflöd Entity XXR - 30% off

Karin Kuruma (Armored) - 50% off

Penumbra FF: Podium Vehicle for this week

"Here at Maibatsu, we get it. In these trying times, it can be really hard to commit to a color scheme for your classic, mid-noughties racecar. So we're working in partnership with LS Customs to provide a livery for anything life can throw at you. Bad hair day? There's a livery for that. Stuck upside down in your rhinestone gravity boots? There's a livery for that. Dad screaming you were a mistake long into the night again? You guessed it. The Penumbra FF. Adding yet more color to an already colorful existence."

-Southern San Andreas Super Autos description