GTA Online Weekly Update for October 1: Discounts, Podium Car, and Double RP Events

It is that time of the week again in GTA Online where the Weekly Update comes through and provides players with much-needed discounts as well as Double RP and Cash events for the week.

One of the most anticipated parts of the Weekly Update in GTA Online comes in the form of a new Podium Car. The Podium Car is essentially a valuable vehicle that players stand a chance to win for free in the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Players can have a shot at winning the Podium Car by spinning the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino.

In addition to the Podium Car, the Weekly Update also brings in great discounts on vehicles and property as well as bonus RP and Cash events. The Weekly Update in GTA Online becomes a great way to keep the player base engaged.

GTA Online Weekly Update for 10/1

(source: r/gtaonline, user: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit)

New Content:

Podium Car: Brawler

Double GTA$ Activities:

Stunt Races

Discounted Content:

Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000

Phantom Wedge, $1,152,000

Blazer Aqua, $792,000

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000

Club, $960,000

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Offices, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Great Ocean Highway, Par Time of 02:04.90

Podium Car: Coil Brawler

"You want to do a cross-desert rally raid, but none of the 4x4s on offer will make you look like enough of a rich douchebag? Well, we've got the car for you. Part racer, part off-roader, all asshole with a large dollop of suspension. You won't know if you're crushing protected wilderness or the bones of the underprivileged under your deep-tread, titanium, reinforced tires. This is the natural order of things."

―Legendary Motorsport description

Price: $715,000

Top Speed (Broughy): 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h)

(source: gtabase)

(image credits: gtabase)

