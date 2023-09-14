“Hard to really believe that”: MoistCr1TiKaL comments on aliens unveiled at Mexico Congress UFO hearing, claims it was "debunked" in 2021

Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has offered his take on the recent news surrounding the alleged non-human corpses that have taken the internet by storm. Charlie, openly acknowledging his keen interest in aliens, has expressed his skepticism regarding the recent video of the corpses. He asserts that these same figures were previously presented in 2021 and were debunked at that time. He added:

"I have found some very intriguing information in regards to these alien bodies."

MoistCr1TiKaL has clarified the situation by emphasizing that the alien corpses were actually presented by Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan and not by the government itself. He said:

"It is Jaime Maussan and his team that's presenting this. It's not the Mexican government. It's become widespread confusion. Basically, they platformed him and he presented. Not an official endorsement from the Mexican government."

Overall, the streamer appeared apprehensive of the latest stunt pulled by the Mexican journalist, labeling the situation as:

"Hard to really believe that."

"This is gonna open your third eye" - MoistCr1TiKal reveals new information regarding the alien corpses

The recent alien discovery has spread like wildfire. However, as it turns out, MoistCr1TiKaL, after conducting some research, discovered that the very same alien-like figures had been showcased in 2021. He pointed out:

"This is gonna open your third eye. Get ready to activate your Sharingan 'cause the truth's coming in hot. It turns out these alien bodies aren't new. In fact, these were debunked in 2021."

The aliens remarkably resemble those that have been depicted in movies for decades, a point that Maussan's team contends as evidence that films drew inspiration from real aliens, not the other way around. Charlie, however, firmly asserts that the opposite is true.

During his stream, the content creator also shared clips from a video by a channel called "Scientists Against Myths," revealing that in 2021, it had been determined that the figures in question actually contained human bones, including the femur, tibia, carpals and metacarpal bones. Charlie added:

"Why does it have the same bones us cringe a** humans have? What are the odds that these aliens would have evolved a similar path we did? Have the same bones that we did? Just in a different order of arrangements. That seems highly unlikely."

Furthermore, he emphasized that even if the bones were authentic, their arrangement was so disorganized that it would be impossible for the humanoid figure to walk in any meaningful way.

MoistCr1TiKaL isn't the sole prominent streamer to criticize the recent claims surrounding the alien corpses. OTK co-owner and streamer Zack "Asmongold" has also openly denounced the entire scenario as "bulls**t" and "ridiculous."