"Has to be Kanye, Trump, or Elon": Fans speculate after Adin Ross teases upcoming announcement about "biggest stream of all time"

Kick content creator Adin Ross' fans are all hyped up after he teased a possible announcement that might be coming on February 26, 2024, claiming that it could be one of his biggest streams ever. Considering how close the streamer is to certain celebrities, such as Drake and Playboi Carti, it is anybody's guess what he means by that statement. It's worth noting that Adin collaborated with the latter artist recently.

Ross' supporters are naturally very much excited to hear what their favorite streamer has in store for them. Most feel the Kick star will try to present a big collaboration that would trump his past ones. One fan said:

"Has to be Kanye, Trump, or Elon."

This post comes after Adin Ross dropped some hints about his upcoming projects while shopping with his friends. In a clip, that has garnered a lot of views, the streamer can be heard saying:

"I am about to tell you something, you ready? Tomorrow, I am announcing what arguably is going to be the one of my biggest streams of all time."

"Even bigger than Carti?": Adin Ross gets asked if his upcoming stream will be bigger than his collaboration with Playboy Carti

Adin Ross is by far one of the most popular content creators on Kick, with over a million followers on the platform. Since his Twitch days, he has been known for hosting game shows and collaborating with other streamers and celebrities. But since coming to the Stake-backed platform, he has taken things up a notch.

Earlier this year, 2024, he used the famous Las Vegas MSG Sphere to promote his collaboration with rapper Playboy Carti. His stream with the musician may have been a disappointment, as the artist had to leave early, but the amount of interest it generated was amazing. A couple of Twitch streamers such as Kai Cenat also tuned in to see how it would go.

This is why when Adin Ross talked about an announcement that could arguably be the biggest stream in his career, someone asked him if it would be bigger than when Playboy Carti came on his channel:

"Even bigger than Carti?"

Here is how Ross reacted to that question:

"Yeah! Arguably. Tomorrow, announcing, yeah, it's going to go crazy."

With this revelation, fans have been scrambling to think of names of rappers and celebrities who could feature on Adin Ross's upcoming stream. Here are some of the general responses to the clip that has gone viral on X.

While many want Kanye West to appear on Adin's stream, another recurring name is Elon Musk. Readers should note that the Tesla CEO recently responded to the Kick Streamer's post on X where Adin Ross did a stream testing the Cybertruck's defensive capabilities by shooting it.