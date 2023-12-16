“Have the green light” - Destiny instructs his followers to "spam-report" Adin Ross’ community after doxing incident

The ongoing feud between Steven "Destiny" and Adin Ross has escalated, with the former now urging his followers to 'nuke' the latter's community group on X. For context, the two streamers got into a verbal spat on December 15 during Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" Scuffed Podcast. During the argument, Destiny claimed that Ross' fans had doxed him, revealing his private information.

He said:

"Adin's community should be spam-reported off the internet. Yeah, they've been posting pictures of my f**king family and my address for the past two hours!"

In light of the incident, the YouTuber took to his latest stream to encourage his fans to spam-report the group. He said:

"Have the green light."

"That community should be spam reported and banned" - Destiny unhappy with Adin Ross' X community group

Destiny came out with guns blazing, rallying his fans to bring down the hammer by spam-reporting Adin Ross' community group on X. These communities are essentially places where fans gather to discuss particular streamers or topics.

Speaking about Ross' community, the Kick and YouTube streamer said:

"That community should be spam-reported and banned. Absolutely. That's not even a hot take. What do you mean? It's not for racial slurs or harassment. It's a community full of people posting pictures with guns saying they'll come to kill me and posting pictures of my family, trying to post my address and phone number."

He added that he "100%" backs his decision to encourage his fans to spam-report the group:

"That whole community should be nuked off the f**king internet. Yeah, of course. I 100% endorse and encourage the f**king reporting of people who are doxxing people online and posting pictures of weapons and posting pictures of family members. Of course, absolutely."

Here's what fans said

The clip of Destiny talking about Adin Ross' community was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Kick's position on the issue remains unclear. Adin Ross, who holds a minority ownership in the platform, has faced warnings in the past for streaming adult content and making homophobic remarks. The situation is further complicated by his dual role as a content creator and a stakeholder within the website.