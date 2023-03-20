"HasanAbi" Piker has blasted Adin Ross in a recent tweet, reacting to the Kick-streamer's rant where Piker was called a "buffoon" for criticizing Adin for the current controversies surrounding him.

The political streamer sounded quite disappointed at him for going off the way he had. Calling Ross' statements "authentically awful," HasanAbi revealed that he had hoped the former Twitch streamer's recent attitude was an "act." He said in a March 19 tweet:

"Bro really said he’s authentically awful actually. I was hoping it was an act tbh."

The Just Chatting Streamer of the Year also defended himself from the things that Ross had said about him. Hasan claimed that he has always been consistent with his messaging "for nearly a decade" as a progressive streamer and was grateful to his audience.

The two streamers have been beefing for a while over the issue of gambling on stream. However, the recent online spat was due to Piker's comments about Adin's recent stance towards controversial political and social issues, which ended up eliciting a major response from the latter yesterday, March 19.

The tweet posted by Hasan after that was, in fact, a direct reply to one of the clips from the rant where Adin Ross can be heard going off on HasanAbi after he reacted to a clip that was sent to his Discord. In it, Piker can be heard commenting on the former's recent scandals, saying:

"I think, he just like, I think he feels alone. I think he feels, like, he made the wrong choice here. And now, he's just, like, doing everything he can, to just maintain relevance..."

Adin was quite offended by this insinuation that he was purposefully creating drama to stay relevant and hit back saying:

"Relevance is not the f**king answer, you buffoon! You f**king liberal! It doesn't matter about f**king relevancy. F**k fame! It's all about the money! You're not doing this s**t for relevancy either, Hasan! You're doing this s**t for money too! You are!"

In a second tweet, HasanAbi defended himself against Adin Ross' accusations of him doing things for money by saying:

"Ironically, I quit my job at TYT cus they told me to stop streaming. I got very lucky, and it worked. It also worked because [sic] love what I do. Go look at my hours & compare 'em to yours. Hard to understand for you since u only care about the money with your crypto scams and gambling sponsors."

Twitter reactions to the online spat

Here are some general reactions from Twitter:

Surely Adin knows that too, he’s just lashing out wildly without thinking about what he’s even saying @hasanthehun Even people that disagree with your opinions can see that you’ve been advocating for the same values and spreading the same message for years and yearsSurely Adin knows that too, he’s just lashing out wildly without thinking about what he’s even saying @hasanthehun Even people that disagree with your opinions can see that you’ve been advocating for the same values and spreading the same message for years and years Surely Adin knows that too, he’s just lashing out wildly without thinking about what he’s even saying

Vaush @VaushV @hasanthehun People who are only motivated by money have trouble comprehending the concept of personal values @hasanthehun People who are only motivated by money have trouble comprehending the concept of personal values

twitch.tv/basednizar2 @basednizar @hasanthehun At this point I wanna know what Adin Ross even streams, like what is the content just drama??? It’s so tired at this point he should go back to playing 2k @hasanthehun At this point I wanna know what Adin Ross even streams, like what is the content just drama??? It’s so tired at this point he should go back to playing 2k

Def Noodles @defnoodles @hasanthehun Nobody gives Adin Ross an L better than Adin Ross @hasanthehun Nobody gives Adin Ross an L better than Adin Ross

with a title like that I was expecting a little more out of him but all he said was that he only cares about money and thinks everyone else also only cares about money.

This is what counts as "going off on hasan" these days?

pathetic @hasanthehun "aDiN rOsS wEnT oFf On hAsAn"with a title like that I was expecting a little more out of him but all he said was that he only cares about money and thinks everyone else also only cares about money.This is what counts as "going off on hasan" these days?pathetic @hasanthehun "aDiN rOsS wEnT oFf On hAsAn"with a title like that I was expecting a little more out of him but all he said was that he only cares about money and thinks everyone else also only cares about money.This is what counts as "going off on hasan" these days?pathetic

Adin Ross' recent move to Kick and subsequent controversies have left him permanently banned from Twitch. Despite that, Kai Cenat recently told his audience that the former should have received some recognition at the recent Streamer Awards.

