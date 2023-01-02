'He's become literally Keemstar': Pokelawls criticizes Asmongold following his recent Andrew Tate comments

During a livestream on January 1, Georgie "Pokelawls" compared Twitch powerhouse Zack "Asmongold" to Keemstar for his recent comments surrounding the arrest of Andrew Tate.

Zack faced a public backlash after comparing Tate to Martin Luther King Jr. and Georgie took the opportunity at the start of his latest stream to call him out for creating drama.

He drew comparisons between Asmongold's recent comments and Keemstar's history of using inflammatory language in past controversies associated with the YouTuber. Pokelawls went as far as to say that the OTK co-founder had become a widely hated figure:

"Asmon? That guy... I don't know what the f*ck he's been doing, dude. I feel like he has become what everyone hates, like just become literally Keemstar."

"All he does is do drama": Pokelawls gives his opinion on Asmongold's content

OTK as a content group has been mired in multiple controversies in 2022. Not only is Amongold a founding member, but also one of the biggest streamers on the platform.

While predominantly known for his World of Warcraft and other MMO streams, he also creates a lot of reaction content. Much like other Just Chatting streamers and content creators, he has talked extensively about Andrew Tate on his channel.

Tate's recent blowup in the news was due to his viral Twitter feud with Greta Thunberg. Additionally, his subsequent arrest by the Romanian authorities on alleged human trafficking charges only helped him go more viral across the globe. As a highly contentious personality, many social commentators have given their opinions on the matter.

Asmongold, in his discussion of Andrew Tate's arrest, questioned the legitimacy of the charges brought against the Tate brothers by DIICOT (Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism). Amid various claims, he ended up comparing Andrew Tate to the civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr.

Following a lot of backlash, he ended up retracting his statement, but that did not stop Pokelalws from taking a dig at his expense.

Timestamp 0:24:28

After comparing Zack to Drama Alert's Keemstar, Georgie told his audience that his fellow Austin streamer only seemed to be doing drama content:

"I feel like all he does is do drama. Like streams drama stuff. Which is pretty lame, I don't like that stuff. I don't like drama content, you know? Which I am doing right now. Like, if someone got canceled or something like that, imagine me going live and talking about type sh*t. Like, who gives a f*ck!"

Pokelawls did, however, say that it was his personal opinion:

"That's just me though... that's just me though."

Reddit reactions to the clip

r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about the clip after it went on viral on the streamer-related subreddit. Many people pointed out that Pokelawls himself had indulged in drama in the past, and was doing the same right then by calling out Asmongold. Here are some of the reactions:

The news of Andrew Tate's arrest brought on a lot of varied reactions from streamers such as Adin Ross, HasanAbi, and Clix. For a compilation of the same, read this piece.

