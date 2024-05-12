"He's such a cowardly f**k" - Destiny fires shots at Ludwig amid his ongoing feud with the streamer

Amid his ongoing feud with "Ludwig" Ahgren, Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" has once again fired shots at the YouTuber. During a livestream on May 12, 2024, Destiny's attention was drawn to a viewer asking for "examples" of what Ludwig had said about him. They claimed it was "hard to push back" against the 28-year-old.

They wrote:

"Can you give us some examples of the Ludwig stuff? It's hard to push back on him. It would be nice to lay it out..."

In response, the political commentator stated that providing examples of Ahgren "wasn't worth it." While describing the content creator as a "cowardly" individual, Destiny provided details about a comment he made at an event, saying:

"It's not worth it because he's such a cowardly f**k. He just kind of, like, floats in between all of it. Stuff for Ludwig - I mean, what is it? He had a really slanted way of telling his story where he was trying to pretend, like, (a female streamer's name) and her friends were walking and trying to find people to f**k my girlfriend at some event. At some pedophile event that he f**king was hosting or giving commentary to. Some smash kids event. Which was not true. The way he framed it was obviously not true."

The Nebraska native also claimed that the Mogul Money Live host accused him of doxing fellow political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi":

"He blamed me for doxing Hasan in between slipping loads out of his f**king n*tsack. He was on stream, saying I was the one (who) initially spread his dox, even though I was talking about a story that already had been published, like, three days prior. He blamed me for that."

"He blamed my entire community for harassing" - Destiny accuses Ludwig of "lying" about a video featuring HasanAbi

Destiny continued the conversation by bringing up Ludwig's YouTube video in which he spoke about HasanAbi. He then stated that the Los Angeles-based personality deleted the video because Hasan was seemingly hurt by it.

Steven said:

"He took down a story because Hasan said he would stop f**king his a** if he actually left up the video where he made a two-second clip, where he joked about something that Hasan had said about the streamer privilege thing. And, Hasan was so unbelievably sensitive."

At this point, Destiny accused Ahgren of "lying" about why he had deleted the YouTube video, remarking:

"He was so sensitive that Ludwig deleted that whole video, lied about why he deleted the video, and then reposted a new video where he blamed my entire community for harassing because of one random DM he got from a guy on Twitter that had nothing to do with me. He's like the most cowardly subhuman spineless f**k!"

In other news, on May 12, 2024, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" expressed displeasure with Destiny's "deepfake" comment about Ludwig's girlfriend, Blaire "QTCinderella."