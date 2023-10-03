“He’s a nobody” - Dillon Danis explains why he chose Logan Paul for a boxing match over KSI

Controversial American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis recently made an appearance on The MMA Hour to explain the reasons behind his withdrawal from the bout against UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI." For those unaware, the duo were slated to fight each other in January 2023 before Danis pulled out at the last minute.

Danis has now returned to the fray after signing another fight contract, this time against WWE star Logan Paul. During an episode of The MMA Hour, hosted by YouTuber and presenter Ariel Helwani, the 30-year-old revealed why he has decided to go ahead with the bout against Paul but not the one against KSI. He said:

"He’s a nobody."

"No one cared about the KSI fight" - Dillon Danis on why he pulled out of his fight against British boxer

Dillon Danis further elaborated on why he withdrew from the fight against KSI, a decision that sparked widespread media scrutiny and online trolling. He explained:

"The KSI fight was never the fight. It was always against the Pauls (Logan and Jake Paul). Nobody cared about the KSI fight, he's a nobody. He's not even a fighter. It's always that back-and-forth history between me and the Pauls, so this is the real fight."

(Timestamp: 00:10:00)

Danis also alluded to his pre-fight antics on X (formerly Twitter). For those out of the loop, the MMA fighter has constantly been trolling Logan Paul by sharing lewd or derogatory posts about his fiancée, Nina Agdal. This has garnered him a lot of views and followers on his social media accounts.

Danis said in this regard:

"Look at how much build-up this one has. This is way bigger than me vs. KSI. People on the streets that don't know fighting know because of me because I'm on TNM, because they're saying, 'I'm a misogynist' and all those. Like, it's all over (online platforms). I built this whole card, by myself."

What did the fans say?

Fans have taken to YouTube and Twitter to react to Dillon Danis' latest comments. Here are a few of the reactions:

Dillon Danis is scheduled to face Logan Paul on October 14, 2023, in Manchester. The fight card will also include a bout between KSI and professional boxer Tommy Fury.