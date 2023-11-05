"He's pretty decent, he's just f**king brain-dead" - xQc opens up about what he thinks of Adin Ross

During a recent Twitch livestream, Felix "xQc" opened up about what he thinks of prominent Kick personality, Adin Ross. While speedrunning Minecraft, the French-Canadian content creator discussed his off-stream interaction with the latter. While Felix "disagreed" with who Adin is associated with, he did not believe the 23-year-old is "inherently bad."

xQc went on to say that he has a "good scanner for people," and remarked:

"Like, I have a good scanner for people. I have a really good scanner! And, I'm telling you, like, it's just not there. He's pretty decent, he's just f**k ing brain-dead!"

"I've met a lot of bad people" - xQc discusses his views on Adin Ross

The conversation started at the five-hour mark of his broadcast on November 4, 2023, when xQc discussed his off-stream interaction with Adin Ross. He said:

"Listen, I've met a lot of bad people. A lot of them! I've met almost only bad people. Straight-up! And, I can definitely tell you, I talked to Adin off-stream... I just disagree with some of the things that he does, all the people that he hangs out with."

Felix continued:

"I disagree with, like, that he lets some people around him be dumb and he kind of goes with the flow like that. But, I don't think, inherently, he's, like, bad. I just don't see it. Sorry, I just don't."

Timestamp: 05:53:00

After claiming that he has a "good scanner for people," the former Overwatch pro added:

"Like, it's just the whole f**king... the whole social media, like, clout thing. Sometimes, you've just got to let it rip. You know? That's his main problem. But, that goes with time."

Fans react to the streamer's opinions

xQc's take has generated significant traction on X (formerly Twitter). According to user @Jdhxrry, the Quebec native's opinions were "ironic but true":

Meanwhile, another community member stated that Adin Ross' "loyals" would not disagree with Felix's take:

Here are some more pertinent responses:

xQc and Adin Ross are well-known friends who have collaborated on the livestream on several occasions. They got together in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 22, 2023, to gamble hundreds of thousands of dollars at a casino.