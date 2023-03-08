“He’s not wrong” - xQc agrees with Trainwreckstv’s take on former choosing OTK member at e-date show

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" responded to Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" comments on the recent Love or Host show with OTK member Emily "ExtraEmily" by acknowledging that Tyler had a point.

Tyler, who reacted to the show, said it was odd for fans to make it about the organization rather than perceiving it as the individual's own volition. He said:

"I don't even know what OTK has to do with it. You know what I'm saying? So, the only people malding are... the OTK supporters, making it an OTK thing. You know what I'm saying? I think it's you guys who are f**king weirdos."

Reacting to the clip, xQc said:

"I mean, he's not wrong."

xQc urges fans to have "fun" rather than create drama out of recent Love or Host episode

The Love or Host show by AustinShow featured xQc and ExtraEmily pairing up, and although the stream was entertaining to watch, many fans were displeased with xQc's decision to select a member of the OTK group.

Seeing the criticism, Trainwreckstv questioned why they behaved in an unusual manner by constructing the entire thing about the organization. He stated:

"The chick went on there as her. You didn't go on there, you know, with OTK. Like, he's choosing OTK. Like, he chose a girl that's in OTK. You know what I'm saying? Like, I'm confused!"

Reacting to the take, as given by Trainwreckstv, Felix affirmatively stated that the former was not wrong in his assessment. He added:

"Guys, listen, man, the show is about content having some fun. When did people stop having fun? I don't get it. People need to start having fun. Guys, please start having fun again, okay? I mean it's so malding and sh*t, man, like, just chill."

What did fans say about the situation

After the clip made its way to the streamer, fans shared various reactions. While some felt that it was natural for OTK fans to support Emily, given her association with the group, others stated that the organization had nothing to do with the episode. Here are some relevant reactions:

Fans give their take on the entire drama (Image via Streamer Things YouTube)

For those curious, Love or Host (previously called The Rajjchelor or The Rajjchelorette) is a popular e-dating show streamed on Twitch and hosted by AustinShow.

Several online personalities such as Jonathan "JSchlatt," Wilbur Soot, George "GeorgeNotFound," and even acclaimed artist Lil Nas X have participated in the show.

