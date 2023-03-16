On March 16, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" revealed what the Iranian-American personality Tyler "Trainwreckstv" had to say about conversing with political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

xQc interacted with Hasan earlier today and suggested setting up a call with Trainwreckstv so that people would "stop clipping s**t," which eventually leads to "weird drama." The Turkish-American personality agreed and stated that he was willing to talk.

Later during the broadcast, xQc provided an update on the situation by revealing that Trainwreckstv refused to speak with HasanAbi. The French-Canadian icon cited the Kick streamer saying that conversing with Hasan was a "bad idea:"

"I think he thinks that, like, maybe I'm on Hasan's side. I'm trying to, like, set him up."

"I am setting him up" - xQc talks about Trainwreckstv not wanting to speak with HasanAbi in light of their most recent beef

During the initial hours of his broadcast on March 16, xQc got together with HasanAbi, during which he proposed setting up a call with Trainwreckstv in light of their recent beef:

"I like both you and Train and I can see the better in everybody, and I wonder what if you guys sat down and just talked about the main viewpoints and problems (that) you had. Get a better understanding of each other, so that people stop clipping s**t back and forth and this weird drama that inflames viewers and commenters, to be weird and say things out of context."

The former Overwatch pro added:

"I think even though Train might not even agree with you and might simply mald at you, right? The fact that he spoke to you directlyiwill actually make him stop feeling certain ways and you might feel the same way."

HasanAbi agreed to have a conversation with Trainwreckstv and responded:

"You know, I'm down! Because people were saying that like, 'Oh, well, you forgave xQc, why not Train?' But, like, I talked about that before, where, like, you and I have had a different relationship than myself and Train. I think he's been a little bit more negative towards me. I am down to talk to him. I don't have an issue with talking to him at all."

Timestamp:00:28:35

Six hours later, Felix claimed that he had received a message from Trainwreckstv, in which the latter allegedly stated that he didn't wish to speak to HasanAbi:

"Hold on, Train won't do it. He thinks that... Train said it's a bad idea. I don't know why, though. He sent a big a** message. Yeah, I don't think he wants to do it, I think."

After speculating that Tyler thought that xQc was on HasanAbi's side, the 27-year-old claimed that he was "setting up" both content creators. He called the situation an "even playing field:"

"Well, I am setting him up. But I'm also setting up Hasan. That's the whole point! It's that, if both parties are set up, then none of them are set up. It's called an even playing field."

The Quebec native asserted that he wasn't "baiting" and further added:

"It's not even baiting. The setup is that, it's like a no-prep, ideal debating. I don't know. It wasn't a setup. It's just not!"

Timestamp: 06:13:30

Fans react to xQc's update on the situation

xQc's update on Trainwreckstv not wanting to speak with HasanAbi became the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For context, Trainwreckstv and HasanAbi have been feuding recently. It all began a few days ago when Twitch content creator Will Neff collaborated with Trainwreckstv, during which the gambling streamer expressed his sentiments about HasanAbi.

Tyler opined on the political commentator's $50,000 donation to the Syria-Turkey earthquake fund and called it "tiny." HasanAbi responded to this by taking a jab at Trainwreckstv's infamous gambling sponsorships.

