Hellblade II: Senua's Saga cinematic cutscene showcased, coming out in 2024

During 2023's Bethesda and Xbox Showcase, the Hellblade series' next installment, Hellblade II: Senua's Saga, was given a window for its release date. Thankfully, these events offer loads of new information regarding upcoming titles and what to expect from them. Hellbalde II got a fresh trailer at Xbox's event, which revealed certain things about it.

So how much is known about Senua's Saga, and what can players expect from this game based on its new clip?

Everything known about Hellblade II: Senua's Saga

Sadly, Hellblade II's release has been confirmed to happen in 2024. From what was seen in the recent trailer, the graphics and sound design of this upcoming title will make it worth waiting for.

One detail in the clip that many may initially overlook is it lacks a disclaimer that suggests the shown footage isn't real gameplay. That means this game will retain a similar graphic quality when it releases. Disclaimers that suggest the shown footage isn't actual gameplay are offered so fans can pace their expectations.

Hellblade II has been confirmed to be arriving on both the Xbox Series X and S, as well as PC through Steam. However, since this game has only received a vague release window, pre-orders for it aren't available yet.

Will Hellblade II: Senua's Saga be available through Game Pass?

Official artwork for Hellblade II: Senua's Saga (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

At the end of the recently released trailer, it was shown that Hellblade II would be available through Microsoft's Game Pass for Xbox's family of consoles.

With this title already confirmed for the subscription service before its release, one would be safe in assuming Senua's Saga will be available on the pass as a Day 1 launch.

Unfortunately, to get more information regarding this title, fans have no choice but to wait.

