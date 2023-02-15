Hogwarts Legacy update delayed for PS5 - Expected date, changes, and more

Hogwarts Legacy's first major patch has been delayed for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). It was released earlier today for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) and Xbox Series X/S, addressing major bugs and performance issues. This is the first major update for the game since its launch.

However, the PS5 version of the patch has been delayed, with the team at Avalanche Software setting a target for later this week. The PS5 update will also include fixes for the "Collector's Edition" trophy.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Xbox Series X & PC Hogwarts Legacy players, expect a patch today to fix bugs & performance.



Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience! Xbox Series X & PC Hogwarts Legacy players, expect a patch today to fix bugs & performance.Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience!

Hogwarts legacy PS5 patch coming later this week

Since its launch, Hogwarts Legacy has garnered praise and a massive player base. The title offers players an authentic Wizarding World experience from its world design to gameplay. However, one main complaint about the game is its poor performance and bugs.

While it is nowhere near the unplayable state at which several other recent RPG titles like Cyberpunk 2077 suffered, it is certainly noticeable and affects the gameplay experience. The update, currently available on PC and Xbox Series X/S, includes major bug fixes for gameplay, Owl Mail, world events, NPC, characters, UI, cinematics, save game, and other performance-related issues.

WB Games Avalanche @AvalancheWB



PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we're targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience! Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Xbox Series X & PC Hogwarts Legacy players, expect a patch today to fix bugs & performance.



Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience! Xbox Series X & PC Hogwarts Legacy players, expect a patch today to fix bugs & performance.Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience! Xbox Series X and PC players, expect a patch today that resolves a number of bugs and performance issues!PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we're targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience! twitter.com/FinchStrife/st… Xbox Series X and PC players, expect a patch today that resolves a number of bugs and performance issues!PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we're targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience! twitter.com/FinchStrife/st…

The patch also brings platform-specific fixes, such as adding Switch Pro controller support and fixing ray-tracing Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO), which looks worse than screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO) on PC. All major fixes for Hogwarts Legacy are expected to debut on the PS5 later this week.

With the news of the PC and Xbox Series X/S update, WB Games/Avalanche community manager Chandler Wood spoke about the delay of the PS5 update on social media. He stated:

"Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience!"

The Collector's Edition trophy is the completionist achievement in Hogwarts Legacy, awarded for 100% game completion. However, due to a bug, many PS5 players are unable to unlock it even after completing the title. As the WB Games/Avalanche community manager mentioned, the upcoming PS5 patch is set to bring a fix for this later this week.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game will also be released later this year on last-generation consoles, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Players can pick up either the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Dark Arts pack, and jump into the magical Wizarding World of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Poll : 0 votes