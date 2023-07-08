Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 is due to release soon, and developers HoYoverse have prepared a special livestream program for the occasion. There are two versions of the livestream - one for the CN server and another for a global audience. The global livestream is scheduled to start later today and will be broadcast live. Players can also expect to receive a set of redeemable codes that offer Stellar Jades during the event.

Read on to learn more about the livestream and where to watch it.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 livestream countdown

Version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail is scheduled to be released today, July 8 at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). A handy countdown timer for the event is linked above for reference.

It should be kept in mind that this timer indicates the official release timings, which may be subject to unexpected delays.

Where can players watch the version 1.2 livestream?

The version 1.2 livestream is to be simultaneously broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube. Relevant links for each platform are provided below:

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIYF_xLE

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIYF_xLE Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/honkaistarrail

You should keep in mind that this is the English version of the livestream and is intended for global audiences only.

Codes available for redemption during the version 1.2 livestream

The live stream for version 1.2, much like the prior version 1.1 livestream, is also set to release a set of three separate codes. These codes offer a total of 300 Stellar Jade and other minor in-game items.

The codes are only valid for a very short duration and must be redeemed as soon as possible. They can be redeemed by all players, irrespective of their server selection.

As of this article's writing, the codes are yet to be revealed. They will be added later on as soon as they are made available.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 will be released on July 19, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. A PlayStation 5 port is in active development, scheduled for a Q4 2023 release.

