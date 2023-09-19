The second phase for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is all set to begin tomorrow, with a focus on the upcoming 5-star character Fu Xuan. Like every new 5-star Character Warp, a Light Cone Warp Banner is also available simultaneously for players to summon.

The “Brilliant Fixation” event requires players to use their Star Rail Special Passes to summon a set of four Light Cones. Details regarding the Warp event are listed below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Brilliant Fixation event details

The Brilliant Fixation event for Honkai Star Rail 1.3, Phase 2, is scheduled to start on September 20, 2023 (12:00 server time) and will expire on October 10, 2023 (14:59 server time). The Warp event contains the following Light Cones:

She Already Shut Her Eyes : The boosted, 5-star Light Cone for this banner. Can be equipped on characters following The Path of Preservation. This is Fu Xuan’s recommended Light Cone.

: The boosted, 5-star Light Cone for this banner. Can be equipped on characters following The Path of Preservation. This is Fu Xuan’s recommended Light Cone. Perfect Timing : 4-star Light Cone. Can be equipped on characters following the Path of The Abundance.

: 4-star Light Cone. Can be equipped on characters following the Path of The Abundance. Under the Blue Sky : Can be equipped on characters following the Path of Destruction. It is of 4-star rarity.

: Can be equipped on characters following the Path of Destruction. It is of 4-star rarity. Trend of the Universal Market: 4-star rarity, can be equipped on characters following The Path of Preservation.

The 5-star Light Cone, She Already Shut Her Eyes, is time-limited and can only be acquired via summoning on this banner. It will not be available in the permanent pool once the banner expires.

As always, the Brilliant Fixation Warp event carries its own pity that is carried across consecutive banners of the same. Players can refer to this guide for a breakdown of the free pulls available in version 1.3.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG that borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games. The game plays out as a turn-based battler with a heavy focus on storytelling and some minor exploration.