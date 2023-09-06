Honkai Star Rail 1.3 brings with it a ton of interesting new events. One such event is the revamped Simulated Universe, which promises new encounters and a reworked user interface. To commemorate the release, developer HoYoverse has arranged for a “Screenshot Mission” challenge that offers players a chance to win up to 1000 Stellar Jade.

Curious readers can find more information regarding the event below, including details on how to participate.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Simulated Universe social media challenge offers players a chance to win up to 1000 Stellar Jade

The Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster Challenge of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is scheduled to run from September 9, 2023, to September 14, 2023 (UTC +8). This particular event requires players to participate in any of the three missions for a chance to win 1000 free Stellar Jades:

Screenshot Mission : This mission requires players to submit a screenshot of themselves successfully unlocking the Path of Propagation on either Facebook or X. A total of 50 winners will be chosen from this mission, with each winner receiving 100 Stellar Jade.

: This mission requires players to submit a screenshot of themselves successfully unlocking the Path of Propagation on either Facebook or X. A total of 50 winners will be chosen from this mission, with each winner receiving 100 Stellar Jade. Video Mission : Players will need to submit a video of themselves clearing stages using any path of choice to either YouTube or TikTok. A total of 50 winners will be picked from this mission, receiving 500 Stellar Jade each.

: Players will need to submit a video of themselves clearing stages using any path of choice to either YouTube or TikTok. A total of 50 winners will be picked from this mission, receiving 500 Stellar Jade each. Live Stream Mission: Players will need to stream their progress of the Simulated Universe: The Swarm Disaster on YouTube or Twitch to qualify. A total of 50 winners will be picked from this mission, and each winner will receive 1000 Stellar Jade.

All three entries will require players to use their personal social media handles. Furthermore, participants must mention their UID clearly in these pictures/videos/streams. Make sure to use the tags, #HonkaiStarRail and #SwarmDisaster in your post.

Players must be careful to not make gestures or content that violates community rules, in order to avoid a ban. An updated set of challenges will be added to Honkai Star Rail 1.3 on September 13, 2023.