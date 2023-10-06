Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is fast approaching, and HoYoverse has prepared a series of events to commemorate it. This update will be released for the PlayStation 5 on October 11, 2023, bringing with it new 5-star characters Jingliu and Topaz. To this extent, the title's developer has arranged for the Version 1.4 Countdown Event, which offers participants a chance to win 60 Stellar Jade.

Read on to learn more about the Version 1.4 Countdown Event and what players need to do to participate.

Start and end date of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Countdown Event

The official description of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Countdown Event reads:

'Eternity is a countdown to madness. The icy sword pierces through the moonlight, and 'her' steps draw closer."

To participate, players will need to post in-game screenshots to the official social media channels of Honkai Star Rail. The screenshots must be related to “something as cold as ice,” the interpretation of which will be left up to the participants. Furthermore, the screenshots must contain the player UID.

A total of 40 winners will be selected, split across all social media channels. These 40 players will receive 60 Stellar Jade for free. Another 50 Trailblazers will also be selected, and they will be rewarded with Jingliu’s “I Shall Be My Own Sword” art board merchandise.

The event is set to run from October 6, 2023, to October 10, 2023 (23:59, UTC +8).

Pointers to keep in mind for the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Countdown Event

All participants should keep the following pointers in mind before heading on to the event:

Winners will be revealed 30 working days after the event expires.

The 60 Stellar Jade will be delivered to your in-game mailbox for immediate consumption.

Merchandise will take up to 90 working days to ship and is subject to external factors while shipping.

Taxes and shipping charges, if any, will have to be paid by the winners.

The list of selected winners is final and is at the discretion of HoYoverse.

